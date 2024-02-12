Utah Gymnastics Stays Steady In Road To Nationals Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks continue to sit at No. 4 in the latest Road to Nationals rankings after a very strong performance on the road against Washington last weekend.

Utah put up three great team scores (bars: 49.525, beam: 49.475, and floor: 49.575) while putting up a solid score on vault (49.200) against the Beavers for a convincing 197.775-196.425 win.

The effort was good enough to keep the Red Rocks in RTN’s Top 4 for another week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

Utah is sitting in good position six meets into the season and will need to keep it up with National Qualifying Scores just around the corner.

Where The Red Rocks Sit In Road To Nationals Rankings Heading Into Week Seven

*According To Road To Nationals Average Scores After Week Six

Oklahoma- 198.113 Cal- 197.604 LSU- 197.596 Utah- 197.533 Kentucky- 197.458 Florida- 197.435

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

The Red Rocks will continue their road tour, this time paying Los Angeles a visit.

Utah will be in Pauley Pavilion to take on bitter rival UCLA on Monday, February 19 with a 3:30 pm MT. That meet can be watched on ESPNU.

The Red Rocks recorded a 197.775, which is the highest road score in program history in the regular season since 2022. 🙌 There have only been 3 other times in the last 8 years the Utes have recorded a higher regular season road score!#WeOverMe | #RedRocks pic.twitter.com/WIuavuFGmy — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 11, 2024

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports