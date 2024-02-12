On the Site:
BYU Jumps Up Poll, Utah State Drops Out Of AP Top 25

Feb 12, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 continues to garner respect across college basketball. The BYU Cougars are one of six Big 12 teams to be ranked in the AP Top 25.

Utah State’s five-week run in the AP Top 25 comes to an end after the Aggies were upset at home by the Nevada Wolfpack early in the week. USU checks in at No. 26 this week.

The Cougars moved up two spots to No. 19 after splitting games against Oklahoma and Kansas State.

RELATED: BYU Moves Up, USU Tumbles Down AP Top 25 

Big 12 Respect Keeps Cougars In Rankings

BYU (17-6, 5-5) split the week once again, proving how deep and difficult the Big 12 can be. The Cougars opened the week with an 82-66 loss at Oklahoma. As has been their custom, Mark Pope’s squad responded by righting the ship at home against Kansas State for a 72-66 win.

RELATED: Key Takeaways From BYU’s Bounce Back Win Over K-State

BYU opens the week at home with a rematch against Central Florida at 7 p.m. (MT) on Tuesday, February 13. They will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, February 17, for a clash with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. BYU beat UCF 63-58 on January 13. This will be their first meeting with Oklahoma State as a member of the Big 12 conference.

Home Loss Costs Utah State

The Aggies (20-4, 8-3) opened the week on a low note, losing at home for the first time this season. Nevada rolled into the Spectrum and controlled the action, departing with a 77-63 win. USU bounced back, using the energy of a packed house to fly by Boise State for an 80-61 win.

RELATED: Falslev’s Career-High Leads USU Past Boise State

Utah State is slated for a pair of road games this week. They will take on the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie at 8 p.m. (MT) on Valentine’s Day before a must-watch rematch at Colorado State on Saturday, February 17. The Aggies beat both teams at home earlier this season.

AP Top 25: BYU & USU Remain Ranked

Week 15 poll as of February 12, 2024

  1. UConn (22-2)
  2. Purdue (22-2)
  3. Houston (21-3)
  4. Marquette (18-5)
  5. Arizona (19-5)
  6. Kansas (19-5)
  7. North Carolina (19-5)
  8. Tennessee (17-6)
  9. Duke (18-5)
  10. Iowa State (18-5)
  11. South Carolina ( 21-3)
  12. Baylor ( 17-6)
  13. Auburn (19-5)
  14. Illinois (17-6)
  15. Alabama (17-7)
  16. Dayton (19-4)
  17. Creighton (17-7)
  18. Saint Mary’s (20-6)
  19. BYU (17-6)
  20. Wisconsin (16-8)
  21. Virginia (19-5)
  22. Kentucky (16-7)
  23. Indiana State (22-3)
  24. FAU (19-5)
  25. Oklahoma (18-6)

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Colorado St. 145, Texas Tech 111, San Diego St. 84, Washington St 82, Clemson 57, Nevada 57, Gonzaga 50, New Mexico 27, Florida 19, Michigan St. 17, Texas A&M 16, Grand Canyon 13, Mississippi 12, TCU 10, Texas 9, Memphis 8, South Florida 7, Northwestern 2, UNC Wilmington 1.

Follow College Basketball Action With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah College Basketball here.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It lets you stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

