On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

RFK Jr. apologizes to cousins offended by Super Bowl ad’s reference to JFK

Feb 12, 2024, 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:29 am

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to members of his family who objected to a new TV ad released Sund...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to members of his family who objected to a new TV ad released Sunday during the Super Bowl. Kennedy is pictured here in October 2023. (Eva Marie Uzcategui, Getty Images)

(Eva Marie Uzcategui, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AARON PELLISH AND MICHELLE SHEN, CNN


CNN

(CNN)Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to members of his family who objected to a new TV ad released Sunday during the Super Bowl that repurposed a spot from his uncle’s 1960 campaign.

The retro-themed ad from a PAC backing his candidacy mimics the soundtrack and theme of President John F. Kennedy’s 1960 campaign ad. The spot features a dramatic orchestra opening and a jingle repeating the word “Kennedy” over and over again.

The ad also feature the lyrics, “Do you want a man for president who sees it through and through? A man who’s old enough to know and young enough to do.” The words are a potential jab from the 70-year-old Kennedy toward his somewhat older competitors, 81-year-old President Joe Biden and 77-year-old former President Donald Trump, in a race defined by criticisms of age and mental cognition.

“My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA,” Kennedy’s cousin Bobby Shriver said on X following the release of the ad.

Another of Kennedy’s cousins, Mark Shriver, replied to Bobby Shiver’s post by saying “I agree with my brother @bobbyshriver simple as that.”

Bobby and Mark Shriver are sons of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sister of President Kennedy and the late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Kennedy responded to criticism from Bobby Shriver by apologizing.

“Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Superpac without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff. I send you and your family my sincerest apologies. God bless you,” Kennedy posted on X.

American Values 2024, the group supporting Kennedy’s presidential bid, spent $7 million on the ad. More recently, the PAC faced allegations from the Democratic National Committee that it illegally contributed to Kennedy’s signature-gathering efforts.

Kennedy has faced dissent from members of his family throughout his presidential run. On the day of he announced his intention to run for president as an independent, a group of his siblings called his decision to run against Biden in a general election “dangerous to our country.”

Kennedy has been a leading proponent of vaccine misinformation through his Children’s Health Defense organization and has spent years wrongly suggesting that many vaccines are not safe. In a CNN interview in December, he walked back some of his comments and rejected the label that he’s “anti-vaccine” despite his history of spreading misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines.

He also made a series of comments in 2022 in which he compared the Covid-19 lockdowns to Nazi Germany, arguing that “even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland.”

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement in October.

CNN’s Liz Brown-Kaiser contributed to this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

The Senate on Sunday moved one step closer to passing a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assista...

Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Ted Barrett, CNN

Senate moves one step closer to passing package with aid to Ukraine and Israel despite Trump’s opposition

The Senate on Sunday took a step closer to passing a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with crucial assistance for Ukraine and Israel following a key vote to move the package forward – including with the support of 18 Republicans despite opposition from former President Donald Trump.

20 hours ago

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, pictured here on Feb. 1, is taken to the hospital for an "emergency...

Oren Liebermann, CNN

Defense Secretary Austin taken to hospital and administration officials notified, Pentagon says

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for symptoms “suggesting an emergent bladder issue,” and administration officials have been notified, the Pentagon said Sunday.

21 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Gr...

James Pollard, The Associated Press

Haley tells Trump to ‘say it to my face’ after he questions her military husband’s whereabouts

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday questioned why Nikki Haley’s husband wasn't on the campaign trail, drawing sharp responses from both the former U.N. ambassador and her husband, who is currently abroad on a National Guard mission.

2 days ago

The Granite School Board preparing to vote on resolution condemning Utah State Board of Education m...

Andrew Adams

Granite School District Board approves resolution calling on Natalie Cline to resign

On Friday, the Granite School District Board passed a resolution condemning Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline and calling on her to resign.

3 days ago

Crystal Young...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah lawmakers advance clergy abuse reporting bill after emotional hearing

A bill giving clergy in Utah more leeway to report child abuse is moving forward.

3 days ago

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The ...

Ben Finley, Associated Press

Toby Keith wrote all kinds of country songs. His legacy might be post-9/11 American anger

Country music fans are celebrating Toby Keith's rich collection of songs in the wake of his death from stomach cancer.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

RFK Jr. apologizes to cousins offended by Super Bowl ad’s reference to JFK