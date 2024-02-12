Driver killed after hitting concrete sign, being ejected from vehicle

DRAPER — A 20-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a concrete sign and was ejected from the truck he was driving.

At approximately 6:38 a.m. on Monday, Draper police were dispatched to Bangerter Parkway near an assisted living facility. Lt. Mike Elkins with Draper City Police Department said the driver was traveling south in a pickup truck.



The driver veered off the road and hit the concrete sign. The truck then flipped over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Elkins said officials believe speed was a factor in the crash as the truck was heavily damaged.

“I know we get a lot of speed coming down that hill because it’s kind of an incline. But this was going the other way,” he said.

A major crash team is investigating the crash further to determine how fast the truck was traveling.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.