Jazz Host Warriors In Potential Play-In Tournament Preview

Feb 12, 2024, 1:10 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors in a game that could have Play-In Tournament implications.

The Jazz currently own the 11th seed in the West with a 26-27 record.

The Warriors sit one spot ahead of the Jazz in the 10th seed with a record of 25-25.

Jazz Turn New Page In Season

The Jazz will have a different look over the final 29 games of the season after trading Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji at last week’s trade deadline.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks recorded 18 minutes in the absence of the veterans recording three points, eight rebounds, and a block as the Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns.

First-round pick Brice Sensabaugh has also been called up from the G League but was unavailable against Phoenix with a left hip injury.

Sensabaugh’s status has been upgraded to available ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Warriors.

Warriors Look To Gain Ground On Jazz

The Warriors will look to extend their half-game advantage in the standings over the Jazz when they travel to Salt Lake City.

After dropping to 19-24, their worst record of the season, Golden State has won six of their last seven games including four in a row.

Their success coincides with the improved play of forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The 21-year-old was moved into the starting lineup on January 27 and has averaged 22.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 55 percent from the floor over his last eight games.

How To Watch Jazz And Warriors

The Jazz will face the Warriors on Monday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

 

