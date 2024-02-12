Utah Utes Land Second Quarterback Commitment For 2025 Class

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football has landed a second commitment for their 2025 recruiting class who also happens to be their second quarterback of the class as well.

Shaker Reisig announced his commitment to the Utes via X on Monday afternoon.

Reisig is a three-star prospect out of Tulsa, Oklahoma who plans to join fellow quarterback Wyatt Becker– a composite four-star quarterback out of Chatsworth, California for the 2025 football season.

More About Utah Football Commit Shaker Reisig

Reisig has seen his stock grow with an offer sheet that includes 12 other suitors including Missouri, BYU, Houston, Illinois, Minnesota, and Oklahoma State among others.

Reisig has shown great potential in his sophomore and junior seasons where he has thrown for a combined 5,022 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. The Union High signal caller has also gone 366-of-483 passing for a 75.8% completion rate.

At 6’1″ and 200 lbs., Reisig has ideal size for the position. Reisig doesn’t have the biggest arm and isn’t the most dangerous on his feet, but he does possess enough athleticism and arm strength to make things happen when needed.

Reisig, along with Becker, 2024 quarterback Isaac Wilson and 2022 quarterback Brandon Rose will all have a great opportunity ahead of them to earn a starting job with Cam Rising’s last season coming up in 2024. They will be big shoes to fill, but Utah has done a good job bringing in quarterback talent to potentially be the next guy.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

