Kessler ‘Excited’ To Show Keyonte George All-Star Ropes

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler said he was excited to share the Rising Stars Challenge with teammate Keyonte George at All-Star weekend.

Kessler sat down with KSL Sports Jeremiah Jensen to talk about the upcoming All-Star weekend, his life in the NBA, and his favorite things about living in Utah.

Tune in tonight at 6pm on KSL 5 TV for the full Walker Kessler interview brought to you by UCCU! Jeremy Johnson of KSL Sports sits down with Utah star Walker Kessler to discuss his upbringing and experience living in Utah.#UCCU #KSLTV #WalkerKessler #LoveWhereYouBankPodcast pic.twitter.com/yhOvQk7lnU — UCCU (@utahcommunitycu) February 10, 2024

Kessler, George Share Rising Stars Spotlight

Kessler and George will both compete in the Rising Stars Challenge tournament on Friday to kick off All-Star weekend.

The Jazz’s second-year center will play for Team Jalen led by former NBA guard Jalen Rose, while George will play for Team Tamika, led by WNBA legend Tamika Catchings.

“[I’m] excited for him to experience it, show him the ropes a little bit, the Rising Stars game is really competitive,” Kessler joked of the exhibition.

Keyonte George and Walker Kessler have been named to the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend in Indiana!#takeNote | #NBAAllStar2024 | @utahjazzhttps://t.co/qnoq9lMIiv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 30, 2024

Kessler represented the Jazz in the Rising Stars Challenge during last year’s All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City and was a participant in the KIA Skills Challenge with teammates Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.

“Very excited for the opportunity to be recognized and to be part of that weekend and to see some of the best basketball players in the NBA,” Kessler added.

The Rising Stars Challenge is made up of four seven-player teams competing in the three-game tournament. The games can be seen on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST on TNT.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will compete in the three-point contest on All-Star Saturday night.

Kessler Enjoys Living In Utah

While Kessler will travel to Indiana to take part in All-Star weekend, the center has taken a shine to living in Utah.

When asked what his favorite thing about the state was, he mentioned Utah’s stunning scenery.

“Waking up every morning to those mountains and sitting out — I live in a condo on the 20th floor, so I have a pretty good view of the mountains, and in the morning and when there’s a golden hour in the sunsets and the skies are clear, you can’t be that.”

Kessler is averaging 8.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in 23 minutes per game for the Jazz as a sophomore.

