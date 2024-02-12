On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kessler ‘Excited’ To Show Keyonte George All-Star Ropes

Feb 12, 2024, 2:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler said he was excited to share the Rising Stars Challenge with teammate Keyonte George at All-Star weekend.

Kessler sat down with KSL Sports Jeremiah Jensen to talk about the upcoming All-Star weekend, his life in the NBA, and his favorite things about living in Utah.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

Kessler, George Share Rising Stars Spotlight

Kessler and George will both compete in the Rising Stars Challenge tournament on Friday to kick off All-Star weekend.

The Jazz’s second-year center will play for Team Jalen led by former NBA guard Jalen Rose, while George will play for Team Tamika, led by WNBA legend Tamika Catchings.

“[I’m] excited for him to experience it, show him the ropes a little bit, the Rising Stars game is really competitive,” Kessler joked of the exhibition.

Kessler represented the Jazz in the Rising Stars Challenge during last year’s All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City and was a participant in the KIA Skills Challenge with teammates Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.

“Very excited for the opportunity to be recognized and to be part of that weekend and to see some of the best basketball players in the NBA,” Kessler added.

The Rising Stars Challenge is made up of four seven-player teams competing in the three-game tournament. The games can be seen on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST on TNT.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will compete in the three-point contest on All-Star Saturday night.

Kessler Enjoys Living In Utah

While Kessler will travel to Indiana to take part in All-Star weekend, the center has taken a shine to living in Utah.

When asked what his favorite thing about the state was, he mentioned Utah’s stunning scenery.

“Waking up every morning to those mountains and sitting out — I live in a condo on the 20th floor, so I have a pretty good view of the mountains, and in the morning and when there’s a golden hour in the sunsets and the skies are clear, you can’t be that.”

Kessler is averaging 8.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in 23 minutes per game for the Jazz as a sophomore.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs Achieve Dynasty Status With Third Super Bowl Title In Five Years

With their overtime win over the 49ers Sunday night, the Chiefs raised their third Lombardi Trophy in four trips over a five-year span.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cougar Sports Roundtable: Expectations For BYU Defense In 2024, Next Super Bowl Champ?

The Cougar Sports Saturday crew discusses BYU in the NFL, the 2024 defense, and BYU basketball's reshuffled rotation.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Basketball Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards

Lauren Gustin and Amari Whiting earned their first-ever Big 12 weekly honors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Frozen Fury Returns To Delta Center With Kings-Golden Knights Exhibition

The NHL preseason series "Frozen Fury" returns to Salt Lake City's Delta Center in 2024 with a matchup between the Kings and Golden Knights.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojevic Buried In Serbia After Suffering Heart Attack In US

Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was buried in Serbia, with many members of the Warriors present for the funeral.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

DeShaun Foster Named UCLA Football Coach After Chip Kelly’s Move To Ohio State

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said to give him 96 hours to find a new football coach after Chip Kelly resigned on Friday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Kessler ‘Excited’ To Show Keyonte George All-Star Ropes