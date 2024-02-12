On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Trump asks Supreme Court to block ruling he lacks immunity in January 6 criminal case

Feb 12, 2024, 2:51 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night ...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. The former president on Monday asked the Supreme Court to step into the charged dispute over whether he may claim immunity from prosecution, (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BY JOHN FRITZE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to step into the charged dispute over whether he may claim immunity from prosecution, once again pressing the nine justices to resolve a question that could undermine his campaign for a second term.

Trump asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block a scathing and unanimous decision from the DC Circuit handed down last week that flatly rejected his claims of immunity from election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

“Conducting a months-long criminal trial of President Trump at the height of election season will radically disrupt President Trump’s ability to campaign against President Biden,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in their request.

The DC Circuit’s ruling “threatens immediate irreparable injury to the First Amendment interests of President Trump and tens of millions of American voters, who are entitled to hear President Trump’s campaign message as they decide how to cast their ballots in November.”

The emergency filing instantly shoves the Supreme Court into the unusual position of having to juggle two politically fraught matters involving the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. Four days ago, the court heard a historic argument over whether Trump should be disqualified from the ballot for his actions on January 6, 2021.

How the Supreme Court responds to Trump’s request will have huge influence on whether – and how quickly – the former president will be put on trial for criminal allegations as he seeks the Republican nomination and presidency again.

