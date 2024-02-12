On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Church announces dedication, opening house dates for the Casper Wyoming Temple

Feb 12, 2024, 4:02 PM

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Casper Wyomin...

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Casper Wyoming Temple will be dedicated on Oct. 13, 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Casper Wyoming Temple will be dedicated later this year.

The temple will be dedicated in two sessions on Sunday, Oct. 13 by Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and will be broadcast to all congregations within the temple district.

A public open house will be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 14, with the exception of Sundays. A media day will be held on Aug. 26, while invited guests will tour the temple Aug. 27-28.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Wyoming temple in April 2021. It was one of 20 temples announced at the time.

Currently, the Church has an operating temple in Star Valley, Wyoming, and one planned for Cody, Wyoming.

Other temple news

The First Presidency also announced Monday that the Manti Utah Temple will be rededicated in one session on Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. Church leaders said church meetings should be held at their regular times on that day.

The rededication date was previously announced in November of last year.

The Manti Utah Temple will be rededicated in one session on Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m., 2024. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Church leaders also announced the Orlando Florida Temple will close this summer for extensive renovations. Starting in July, church members in the area are encouraged to attend other temples during the closure. The open house and rededication date will be announced at a later date.

The Orlando Florida Temple was first announced in 1990, and was dedicated in 1994. It serves church members in Florida, Georgia, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.

Brazil temples

The church also released exterior renderings of the Natal and Teresina Brazil temples. According to a church news release, roughly 1.5 million church members live in Brazil, and there are more than 2,175 congregations.

Rendering of the Teresina Brazil Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Rendering of the Natal Brazil Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

 

 

