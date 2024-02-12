Frozen Fury Returns To Delta Center With Kings-Golden Knights Exhibition

SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL preseason series “Frozen Fury” returns to Salt Lake City’s Delta Center in 2024 with a matchup between the LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.

2024 Frozen Fury Announced

The Kings and Golden Knights exhibition was announced on Monday, February 12.

LA will face Vegas in the Delta Center on September 23.

It will be the fourth consecutive year that the home of the Utah Jazz will host the Frozen Fury game.

September’s preseason contest is the first game of a multi-year extension between the Delta Center and the Kings.

The 2024 edition of the Frozen Fury will be LA’s sixth time playing a preseason game in Utah since 2018.

The Frozen Fury series started in 1997 and was played in Las Vegas, Nevada until 2016. Frozen Fury moved to Salt Lake City in 2021.

In January, Jazz owner Ryan Smith formally requested that the NHL begin an expansion process to bring a franchise to the Beehive State.

Frozen Fury Results

2021

LA Kings beat Vegas Golden Knights, 3-1

2022

Vegas Golden Knights beat LA Kings, 6-4

2023

LA Kings beat San Jose Sharks, 4-3

Ticket Information

Tickets for the 2024 event will be available for the general public to purchase on February 16. A presale for the game will take place on February 14. Fans can use the code “DELTA” to access the presale at 10 a.m. (MT) on Valentine’s Day.

LA has previously announced three other preseason games, two in Canada and one in Anaheim. Due to renovations, the Kings won’t play any preseason games on their home ice at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings will announce two more 2024 preseason contests in the future.

