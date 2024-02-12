BYU Women’s Basketball Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball assembled a signature week in its first year as Big 12 members.

They defeated No. 18 Baylor last Wednesday to give BYU its first Top 25 win in the Amber Whiting era. Then, three days later, they traveled to the Eastern Time Zone and earned their first-ever Big 12 road win by taking down Cincinnati.

#BYU women’s basketball sweeps this week’s Big 12 awards. 🏀 Lauren Gustin: Player of the Week 🏀 Amari Whiting: Freshman of the Week#BYUWBB #Big12 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 12, 2024

As a result of the 2-0 week, BYU women’s basketball swept the weekly Big 12 awards.

Star forward Lauren Gustin was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Amari Whiting earned Freshman of the Week honors.

They now join freshman Kailey Woolston among BYU players to earn weekly Big 12 awards this season. Woolston has been recognized as Freshman of the Week twice this season.

BYU is the second team this season to sweep both awards in a given week. They join Texas, who accomplished the feat on December 4.

Lauren Gustin named Big 12 Player of the Week

Gustin, who leads the nation in rebounds at 15.4 per game, exceeded her nightly average in last week’s win over Baylor and Cincinnati. The 6-foot-1 senior grabbed 16 rebounds against Baylor and then 20 boards versus Cincinnati.

In the scoring department, Gustin was dominant, scoring 23 on Baylor and 21 against Cincinnati.

It’s a great week to be a Coug as @byuwbb sweeps our latest #Big12WBB honors 🤙 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 12, 2024

BYU women’s basketball freshman Amari Whiting earns Big 12 Freshman of the Week

Heralded four-star freshman guard Amari Whiting had the best week of her young BYU career. Against Baylor, Whiting dished out a career-high nine assists and nearly pulled off a triple-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

The high level of play continued at Cincinnati with 10 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

BYU improved to 14-11 overall this season with a 4-8 record in Big 12 Conference play.

Next up is a road game at UCF on Tuesday night. Then, BYU returns home to host Kansas in the Marriott Center.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper