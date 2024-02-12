On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Women’s Basketball Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards

Feb 12, 2024, 3:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball assembled a signature week in its first year as Big 12 members.

They defeated No. 18 Baylor last Wednesday to give BYU its first Top 25 win in the Amber Whiting era. Then, three days later, they traveled to the Eastern Time Zone and earned their first-ever Big 12 road win by taking down Cincinnati.

As a result of the 2-0 week, BYU women’s basketball swept the weekly Big 12 awards.

Star forward Lauren Gustin was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Amari Whiting earned Freshman of the Week honors.

They now join freshman Kailey Woolston among BYU players to earn weekly Big 12 awards this season. Woolston has been recognized as Freshman of the Week twice this season.

BYU is the second team this season to sweep both awards in a given week. They join Texas, who accomplished the feat on December 4.

Lauren Gustin named Big 12 Player of the Week

Gustin, who leads the nation in rebounds at 15.4 per game, exceeded her nightly average in last week’s win over Baylor and Cincinnati. The 6-foot-1 senior grabbed 16 rebounds against Baylor and then 20 boards versus Cincinnati.

In the scoring department, Gustin was dominant, scoring 23 on Baylor and 21 against Cincinnati.

BYU women’s basketball freshman Amari Whiting earns Big 12 Freshman of the Week

Heralded four-star freshman guard Amari Whiting had the best week of her young BYU career. Against Baylor, Whiting dished out a career-high nine assists and nearly pulled off a triple-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down eight rebounds.

The high level of play continued at Cincinnati with 10 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

BYU improved to 14-11 overall this season with a 4-8 record in Big 12 Conference play.

Next up is a road game at UCF on Tuesday night. Then, BYU returns home to host Kansas in the Marriott Center.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s’ sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs Achieve Dynasty Status With Third Super Bowl Title In Five Years

With their overtime win over the 49ers Sunday night, the Chiefs raised their third Lombardi Trophy in four trips over a five-year span.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cougar Sports Roundtable: Expectations For BYU Defense In 2024, Next Super Bowl Champ?

The Cougar Sports Saturday crew discusses BYU in the NFL, the 2024 defense, and BYU basketball's reshuffled rotation.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Frozen Fury Returns To Delta Center With Kings-Golden Knights Exhibition

The NHL preseason series "Frozen Fury" returns to Salt Lake City's Delta Center in 2024 with a matchup between the Kings and Golden Knights.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojevic Buried In Serbia After Suffering Heart Attack In US

Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was buried in Serbia, with many members of the Warriors present for the funeral.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kessler ‘Excited’ To Show Keyonte George All-Star Ropes

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler said he was excited to share the Rising Stars Challenge with teammate Keyonte George.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

DeShaun Foster Named UCLA Football Coach After Chip Kelly’s Move To Ohio State

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said to give him 96 hours to find a new football coach after Chip Kelly resigned on Friday.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

BYU Women’s Basketball Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards