Man in extremely critical condition after skiing off cliff in Snowbasin

Feb 12, 2024, 4:46 PM | Updated: 5:05 pm

photo of a snowy peak at Snowbasin...

Demoisy Peak, where the new ski lift will be finished. (Snowbasin)

(Snowbasin)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE — A man was found unconscious on a slope within Snowbasin Resort Monday afternoon after falling nearly 100 feet.

According to AJ Mason, a Captain with Weber Fire District, dispatch got a call at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Lt. Colby Ryan with Weber County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of a man who skied off of a cliff.

Ryan said the man was in an area known as the Mt. Ogden Bowl which has extreme cliffs and is out of bounds. It’s estimated the man fell 100 feet.

The 49-year-old man was found on John Paul Ski run and transported to a local hospital by Air LIFE Utah.

The man was unresponsive and in critical condition. Ryan said the man is now in extremely critical condition.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

