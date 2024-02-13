On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah food bank demand sees 65% increase, donations needed to fight hunger

Feb 12, 2024, 6:40 PM | Updated: 6:57 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Utah’s second largest food bank, Community Action Services and Food Bank, in Provo, is in a dire situation as they’re seeing a 65% increase in demand. Therefore, the facility has less than one month left of food.

“Came here to get some food,” said Gerald Evans who just lost his job. “I’m kind of low on money because it’s rent time. I had to spend money for rent,” he said.

Right now Community Action Services is his lifeline to getting something to eat. But as grateful as he is for this pantry in Provo many of the shelves are empty.

“There’s supposed to be eggs and milk and there are no eggs and milk,” he said.

Community Action Services works to feed hundreds of families a day at six different pantries in Utah, Wasatch and Summit Counties. Not long ago their warehouse was full of food. But on Monday there are dozens of empty food cages and rows upon rows of empty shelves.

That’s very painful to see for Tom Hogan, the Chief Operating Officer for Community Action Services and Food Bank.

“It’s really rough. People are hurting out there,” he said. “The problem is not that people are not donating. People are donating. It’s just that we have more need than that donation can fill.”

Just last month Hogan says they saw 14,000 individuals come through all six of their pantries.

“As a community, we have more demand than we have food,” he said.

That’s why he’s hoping people will give just a little bit more when donating. Two statewide donation events will be opportunities to help, and the first, Scouting for Food drive,  is happening right now. The second, Feed Utah food drive, will be held next month.

Ginette Bott, the President and CEO of Utah Food Bank released the following statement in regards to what Community Action Services is experiencing.

Utah Food Bank is hearing from our partner agencies across the state, including Community Action Services in Provo, that they are seeing an increase in clients coming in the doors looking for help. In fact, in the past 6 months, we distributed almost 1.4 million more pounds of food than during the same time frame last year, and we are seeing an increase in visitors to the Get Help pages of our website. Whenever we hear that a partner agency of ours needs more food due to an increase in clients, we do our best to send additional product to them, but we can’t send more than we have, so donations of food, time and money are needed year-round to fight hunger statewide.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

We’ve all encountered the latest gratuity trend. So, do you reward service that hasn’t happened...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

People hate tipping before they’re served, but does it affect the quality of service?

Should you reward service that hasn’t happened yet? Matt Gephardt digs into the new push to receive a gratuity before any work is done.

36 minutes ago

Utah lawmakers are considering a proposal to boost the number of children allowed in unlicensed day...

Daniel Woodruff

More kids in unlicensed day care? Utah Legislature mulls changing state law

Utah lawmakers are considering a proposal to boost the number of children allowed in unlicensed day care facilities.

1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: A view inside Allegiant Stadium prior to Super Bowl LVIII on Febru...

Shelby Lofton

Utah family business made flag featured at Super Bowl

A family-owned business in Sandy made it to the international stage. 

3 hours ago

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, acco...

Mark Jones

North Salt Lake house fire leaves one person hurt, nine puppies dead

A structure fire in North Salt Lake Monday evening left nine puppies dead and one person hurt, according to South Davis Metro Fire.

3 hours ago

An initiative is being made to create a Great Salt Lake license plate. (https://gslplate.weebly.com...

KSL TV

Democrats pushing initiative that will create a Great Salt Lake license plate

Utah State Senate Democrats are pushing an initiative that would create a Great Salt Lake license plate.

3 hours ago

The Granite Education Foundation received a critical donation of 650 new Adidas shoes Monday, weeks...

Mark Jones

Granite Education Foundation receives donation of new shoes, weeks after stolen goods were reported

The Granite Education Foundation received a critical donation of 650 new Adidas shoes Monday, weeks after someone broke into their warehouse and stole thousands of dollars in goods.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah food bank demand sees 65% increase, donations needed to fight hunger