Ogden wildlife rehab center has weeks to move out of current location

Feb 12, 2024, 6:43 PM | Updated: 7:37 pm

Mike Anderson

BY MIKE ANDERSON


OGDEN — The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah is facing a daunting task of moving more than a hundred animals and equipment in less than a month.

Officials with the nonprofit that helps injured animals thought they would have more time, with the option of extending up to a couple of months. However, Ogden City has plans to demolish the building on March 7.

“So, we’re in a mad dash right now,” said DaLyn Marthaler, executive director of the center.

DaLyn Marthaler, executive director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, says the center must move by March 7. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Marthaler says dozens of animals will go to smaller rehabilitation centers that are run out of people’s homes.

“And this is gonna be quite the challenge for them,” Marthaler said. “Just because they’re taking on a huge burden that they normally wouldn’t have to take on, including four eagles.”

The building will eventually become a parking lot and storage space for Ogden’s dinosaur museum and a park next door.

Marthaler initially got an extension for the center’s September 2023 end of lease. However, she only recently learned that March 7 would become a hard deadline to get out.

And as the move takes place, the center will be unable to take in any new animals.

(Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“The longer we’re closed, the more animals are dying,” Marthaler said. “And the more people are finding those animals and not be able to get help are suffering, too.”

Marthaler and her husband, Buz, are spending their days preparing for a temporary area.

“We are currently operating out of a 10,000 square foot facility,” she said. “So, we’re going to have to squeeze into less than five.”

In the temporary space, Marthaler says they won’t be able to handle aquatic animals.

She says the hope is to find a new permanent home eventually. However, she says a lot of support is needed to make both moves happen.

 

 

