Jordan Clarkson Catches Fire During Warriors-Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson ignited a scoring run that included him hitting a three-pointer during Utah’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Jordan Clarkson catches fire against Warriors

The Jazz hosted the Warriors at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, February 12.

With 8:43 left to play in the second quarter, Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker fed the ball to Clarkson, who unleashed a 25-foot attempt. Clarkson’s shot found the bottom of the net to trim Golden State’s lead to 39-37.

After an eight-point first quarter, Clarkson added eight more points during the first seven minutes of the second quarter. During his first 13 minutes off of the bench, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had 16 points on 5-5 shooting, including 4-4 from beyond the arc. Clarkson added two rebounds, one assist, and a block.

say it with us,,, 𝒇𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒆. 𝒐𝒏. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CdMqzeQKNF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2024

The Missouri product is averaging 17.3 points per game this season.

Utah’s game against Golden State is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Warriors vs. Jazz

The Utah Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors in a game that could have Play-In Tournament implications.

The Jazz currently own the 11th seed in the West with a 26-27 record.

The Warriors sit one spot ahead of the Jazz in the 10th seed with a record of 25-25.

Rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh are available tonight as the @utahjazz face the @warriors. #TakeNote https://t.co/KocTLMPBGY — KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 12, 2024

Jazz Turn New Page In Season

The Jazz will have a different look over the final 29 games of the season after trading Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji at last week’s trade deadline.

Rookie Taylor Hendricks recorded 18 minutes in the absence of the veterans recording three points, eight rebounds, and a block as the Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns.

First-round pick Brice Sensabaugh has also been called up from the G League but was unavailable against Phoenix with a left hip injury.

Sensabaugh’s status has been upgraded to available ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Warriors.

Warriors Look To Gain Ground On Jazz

The Warriors will look to extend their half-game advantage in the standings over the Jazz when they travel to Salt Lake City.

After dropping to 19-24, their worst record of the season, Golden State has won six of their last seven games including four in a row.

RELATED: Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojevic Buried In Serbia After Suffering Heart Attack In US

Their success coincides with the improved play of forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The 21-year-old was moved into the starting lineup on January 27 and has averaged 22.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 55 percent from the floor over his last eight games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland