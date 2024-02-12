On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Warriors Hand Jazz Second Straight Loss

Feb 12, 2024, 9:18 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 129-107 to drop their second straight game since the trade deadline.

The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 22 points.

The Warriors were led by Klay Thompson who scored 26.

First Quarter

The Warriors jumped out to an early 14-11 lead, but Draymond Green picked up three fouls in the first five minutes of the game.

Golden State went on an 11-4 run midway through the quarter to build a 25-14 lead with four minutes left in the quarter.

The Jazz shot just 3-9 from the three-point line in the first quarter while the Warriors knocked down 8-14.

After one the Jazz trailed Golden State 34-26.

Second Quarter

The Jazz opened the quarter on a 13-5 run to tie the game at 39 with eight minutes left in the half.

The Warriors repeatedly beat the Jazz down the floor with easy baskets off made and missed shots.

Draymond Green hit a halfcourt buzzer-beater to end the half to rebuild the Warriors’ lead to eight.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Warriors 63-55.

Third Quarter

The Warriors extended their lead to 15 at 82-67 as the Jazz were outscored 19-12 to open the quarter.

Collin Sexton helped fuel a 5-0 run to trim the Warriors lead to 10.

The Jazz struggled to execute late in the quarter as the Warriors extended their lead.

After three the Jazz trailed the Warriors 93-80.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz opened the quarter trimming the Warriors’ lead to nine, 100-91 with eight minutes left to play.

The Warriors responded with an 8-2 run to rebuild their lead to 15.

The Jazz fell to Golden State 129-107.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

