Browns LB Sione Takitaki Announces Partnership With Takis Chips

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki found the brand partnership to go perfectly with his last name.

Sione Takitaki partners with Takis brand

In 2018, a year before Takitaki entered the NFL, DJ Snake released the song “Taki Taki.” After no official partnership materialized with the linebacker, I felt that an opportunity had been missed.

Five years later, some of that has been rectified thanks to Takis and their famous rolled tortilla chips.

In a series of social media posts, Takitaki and his wife, Alyssa, announced a partnership with the snack brand.

After all, Takis chips make sense as the perfect snack for the Takitakis.

“The Takitakis’ Takis,” the NFL linebacker shared on Instagram.

“The OG game day snack,” Takitaki added in another post. “Only the best for my favorite girl.”

About Sione Takitaki

Before his NFL career, Takitaki was a standout linebacker at BYU from 2014-18.

During his time with the Cougars, Takitaki recorded 145 total tackles, 96 solo tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

Following his college career, the Browns selected Takitaki with the No. 80 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2023, Takitaki helped the Browns reach the NFL Playoffs after he posted 66 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, two sacks, one interception, and three pass breakups. He also had three total tackles and one solo tackle in the postseason.

Takitaki has recorded 269 total tackles, 157 solo tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and one touchdown during his five seasons in the league. He’s played in 72 games for the Browns.

