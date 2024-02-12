On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

New Jazz Starters Struggle In Warriors Loss

Feb 12, 2024, 10:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 129-107 as they dropped to 26-28 on the season.

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points off the bench to lead the Jazz.

The Warriors were led by Klay Thompson who scored 26.

New Starting Lineup Struggles Against Warriors

The Jazz made a significant change to the starting lineup against Golden State, replacing veteran Kris Dunn with rookie Keyonte George for what will likely be the remainder of the regular season.

With the exception of Walker Kessler who was a net zero, every starter had a plus-minus of -20 or worse.

“I felt like it’s it’s time,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said of the move. “Keyonte is a big part of our program.”

George struggled offensively shooting just 2-10 from the floor including 1-6 from the three-point line, scoring five points in just over 29 minutes.

As a starter, George will be tasked with getting the team’s frontcourt into an offensive flow, rather than carrying the second-unit’s scoring load.

“I’ve got to get Lauri [Markkanen] going early,” George said. “He can’t feel like he’s not a part of the game, every time he’s in the game he has to be effective in some way.”

George dished out four assists while Markkanen added 19 points on 8-17 shooting.

Despite his slow start against the Warriors, Hardy reiterated his belief in the rookie.

“I think that Keyonte stepping into that role is ultimately is what’s best for our team moving forward,” Hardy said.

Jazz Lineups After The Trade Deadline

Throughout the season Hardy has discussed his desire to play the best 48 minutes of basketball from a lineup perspective.

That doesn’t always mean starting the team’s five best players, or closing a game with the same five he started.

Since mid-December, Hardy has found a consistent 10-man rotation that he’s been able to tinker with, and with a few exceptions, the Jazz have played a strong 48 minutes most nights.

But after Thursday’s trade deadline, Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji are gone, and Hardy’s had to hit the reset button on his most relied-upon lineups.

“You’ve got to look at and say, ‘Hey, that closing group that had Kelly in it, for example. Kelly was a big part of that group,’” Hardy said. “And so some of the data around the four other players may look good, but that means that I’ve got to make a really good choice about who the fifth person has to be with them.”

In addition to being one of the Jazz’s best shooters in the fourth quarter this season, the team regularly ran the offense through him as a playmaker, a skill set that will be hard to replace.

“It’s not like you’re adding a fifth player who’s just going to stand in the corner and shoot catch and shoots,” Hardy added. “We’re moving people around a lot, so there’s definitely context that goes into it, you can’t do it overnight.”

The Jazz struggled to execute with their new lineups, committing 18 turnovers leading to 23 Warriors points.

“We obviously have a lot of work to do in terms of cleaning up some of the guys’ roles and trying to help them understand how they can help each other,” Hardy said.

Jazz Standings Watch

The Jazz’s loss to Golden State could play a major role in the standings at the end of the regular season.

The Warriors now sit 1.5 games ahead of the Jazz for the 10th and final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Additionally, the 12th-seeded Houston Rocket beat the New York Knicks to pull within 1.5 games of the 11th-seed.

In the East, the Chicago Bulls downed the Atlanta Hawks and pulled even with the Jazz with a 26-28 record.

That means only the Rockets sit between the Jazz and the 10th-worst record in the NBA, in which case they would hold onto their 1-10 protected pick owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Announces Partnership With Takis Chips

Former BYU Cougars and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki found the brand partnership to go perfectly with his last name.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Warriors Hand Jazz Second Straight Loss

The Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 129-107 to drop their second straight game since the trade deadline.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Center Walker Kessler Banks Bucket, Completes Three-Point Play

Walker Kessler completed a three-point play by hitting a foul shot after his banked in a bucket off the glass against the Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Killers’ Lead Singer Brandon Flowers Attends Warriors-Jazz Game

Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the rock band, The Killers, attended the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Catches Fire During Warriors-Jazz Game

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson ignited a scoring run that included him hitting a three-pointer during Utah's game against the Warriors.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Keyonte George Knocks Down Early Three In Start Vs. Warriors

Keyonte George got the starting nod from head coach Will Hardy and buried an early three-pointer in Utah's game against the Warriors.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

New Jazz Starters Struggle In Warriors Loss