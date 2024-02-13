On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Rare case of human plague identified in Oregon, likely spread by pet cat, health officials say

Feb 13, 2024, 9:55 AM

Yersinia pestis bacteria causes bubonic plague in animals and humans. Mandatory Credit: BSIP/Univer...

Yersinia pestis bacteria causes bubonic plague in animals and humans. Mandatory Credit: BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images/File

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JACQUELINE HOWARD AND MIRA CHENG, CNN


CNN

CNN) — A person in Deschutes County, Oregon, has been diagnosed with a case of bubonic plague, making them the state’s first confirmed case of this rare bacterial infection since 2015.

The person was probably infected by their cat, and “all close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness,” Dr. Richard Fawcett, the Deschutes County health officer, said in a statement last week. Common antibiotics like gentamicin and fluoroquinolones are first-line treatment for plague, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The infected person was “treated in the earlier stages of the disease,” according to the statement, and poses “little risk” to the community.

But the case is raising questions about how plague — best known for killing millions of people in Europe during the Middle Ages — can spread in the modern day.

“The reason why it hasn’t been eliminated is because there’s an animal reservoir. The bacteria can infect animals, and because we can’t treat all animals in the wild, it persists in nature and thus occasionally causes a limited number of human cases,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, who is not involved in the Oregon case.

About seven human plague cases are reported each year in the United States, primarily in rural Southwest and Northwest areas, according to the CDC.

Plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. Humans usually get it after being bitten by a flea that is carrying the bacterium or after encountering an infected animal. Symptoms typically emerge in humans about two to eight days after exposure, and they include painful, swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, chills and weakness.

If the condition is not diagnosed early, it can progress to infections of the bloodstream or lungs, according to the statement from Deschutes County Health Services. Those severe forms of the disease are more difficult to treat.

But overall, “the plague is easily recognized, easily diagnosed and easily treated” with antibiotics nowadays, said Dr. Harish Moorjani, an infectious disease specialist at Northwell Health, who is not involved in the Oregon case.

Compared with the Middle Ages, “people should put everything into perspective; this is a different era,” he said.

Barouch thinks it is “very unlikely” that the plague will spread beyond the person in Oregon.

“As long as the person and their immediate contacts are treated — which did occur in this case — the chance it will spread any further is very, very low. So I think that people should not be worried, but if people want to reduce their risks, then they should avoid contact with rodents and fleas and sick animals,” he said.

“It turns out cats can be infected quite easily because cats have a difficult time controlling the bacteria themselves,” Barouch said. “Dogs can be infected too, but cats can be infected even more easily. Squirrels, chipmunks, rodents are typically the animals that are infected in the wild.”

In the Middle Ages, plague caused a pandemic called the Black Death and was thought to spread by fleas carried by rats.

“The reason why it caused such widespread death and destruction in the Middle Ages is because we didn’t have antibiotics at that time,” Barouch said.

“Although it can be a serious illness, it’s usually easily treatable with antibiotics as long as it’s caught early. So now it’s a very treatable disease. It shouldn’t create the fear that people had in the Middle Ages of the Black Death,” he said. “If anyone develops symptoms consistent with the plague — usually the initial symptoms are fever, chills and swollen lymph node — then seek medical attention, because at the early stages, the plague is easily treatable with antibiotics.”

There is a Yersinia pestis vaccine, but Moorjani said it is recommended only for high-risk people like scientists who work directly with the bacterium.

“Most people don’t need the vaccine,” he said.

People can take basic precautions to keep themselves and their pets healthy, Moorjani said, by maintaining good hygiene in and around the home to prevent contact with fleas and rodents. They should also leash their pets outdoors and use good flea control, he added.

When taking part in outdoor activities, people should take precautions against flea bites and avoid handling animal carcasses, according to the World Health Organization.

“Good general hygiene and some rational protection at the individual level can easily prevent” plague infections, Moorjani said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A bronze statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from a park in Wichita, Ka...

Heather Hollingsworth

45-year-old man arrested in Jackie Robinson statue theft that was not motivated by race, police say

Police say a 45-year-old man has been arrested in the theft of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue found dismantled and burned.

16 minutes ago

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francis...

Lisa Respers France

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share a behind-the-scenes look at their Super Bowl celebration

Football season may be officially over, but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s good times continue.

2 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate as their team defeats the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII...

Oliver Darcy, CNN

Super Bowl LVIII sets ratings record with a staggering 123.4 million viewers

Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched television broadcast in a generation.

15 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night ...

John Fritze, CNN

Trump asks Supreme Court to block ruling he lacks immunity in January 6 criminal case

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to step into the charged dispute over whether he may claim immunity from prosecution, once again pressing the nine justices to resolve a question that could undermine his campaign for a second term.

20 hours ago

Taylor Swift watches the celebration on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between...

WILL WEISSERT, The Associated Press

Chiefs get White House invitation to celebrate Super Bowl win. Could Taylor Swift tag along?

The White House says it's looking forward to hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs again — and it isn't ruling out having the team's most-famous fan, Taylor Swift, tag along this time.

21 hours ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to members of his family who objected to a new TV ad released Sund...

Aaron Pellish and Michelle Shen, CNN

RFK Jr. apologizes to cousins offended by Super Bowl ad’s reference to JFK

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to members of his family who objected to a new TV ad released Sunday during the Super Bowl that repurposed a spot from his uncle’s 1960 campaign.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Rare case of human plague identified in Oregon, likely spread by pet cat, health officials say