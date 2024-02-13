On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

45-year-old man arrested in Jackie Robinson statue theft that was not motivated by race, police say

Feb 13, 2024, 10:50 AM | Updated: 10:57 am

A bronze statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from a park in Wichita, Ka...

A bronze statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from a park in Wichita, Kan., during the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The statue, valued at $75,000, was the centerpiece of the League 42 ballpark facility, a baseball league started in 2015 to help kids with little access to organized sports. The league currently has 600 kids signed up to play this spring. Wichita police said during a Friday news conference that they are working desperately to catch the thieves. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH


Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a 45-year-old man in the theft of a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that later was found dismantled and burned.

Wichita police Lt. Aaron Moses said the man was taken into custody earlier in an unrelated case and charged Monday with multiple counts, including aggravated criminal damage to property. Moses said he was “very confident it was not a race-related crime.” He said the motive appeared to be financial.

Thieves cut the bronze statue from its base last month at a park in Wichita, Kansas. Only the statue’s feet were left at McAdams Park, where about 600 children play in a youth baseball league called League 42, which is named after Robinson’s uniform number with the Brooklyn Dodgers, with whom he broke the major leagues’ color barrier in 1947.

Fire crews found burned remnants of the statue five days later while responding to a trash can fire at another park about 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) away. A truck believed to be used in the theft previously was found abandoned, and police said the theft of the statue, which had an estimated value of $75,000, was captured on surveillance video.

Donations poured in, approaching $300,000, said Bob Lutz, executive director of the Little League nonprofit that commissioned the sculpture.

Lutz has said that some of the extra money raised also could enhance some of its programming and facilities. In April, the group opened the Leslie Rudd Learning Center, which includes an indoor baseball facility and a learning lab.

Lutz, whose friend, the artist John Parsons, made the statue before his death, said the mold is still viable and anticipated that a replacement can be erected within a matter of months.

Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues before joining the Brooklyn Dodgers, paving the way for generations of Black American ballplayers. He’s considered not only a sports legend but also a civil rights icon. Robinson died in 1972.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Yersinia pestis bacteria causes bubonic plague in animals and humans. Mandatory Credit: BSIP/Univer...

Jacqueline Howard and Mira Cheng, CNN

Rare case of human plague identified in Oregon, likely spread by pet cat, health officials say

A person in Deschutes County, Oregon, has been diagnosed with a case of bubonic plague.

1 hour ago

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francis...

Lisa Respers France

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share a behind-the-scenes look at their Super Bowl celebration

Football season may be officially over, but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s good times continue.

2 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate as their team defeats the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII...

Oliver Darcy, CNN

Super Bowl LVIII sets ratings record with a staggering 123.4 million viewers

Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched television broadcast in a generation.

15 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night ...

John Fritze, CNN

Trump asks Supreme Court to block ruling he lacks immunity in January 6 criminal case

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to step into the charged dispute over whether he may claim immunity from prosecution, once again pressing the nine justices to resolve a question that could undermine his campaign for a second term.

20 hours ago

Taylor Swift watches the celebration on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between...

WILL WEISSERT, The Associated Press

Chiefs get White House invitation to celebrate Super Bowl win. Could Taylor Swift tag along?

The White House says it's looking forward to hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs again — and it isn't ruling out having the team's most-famous fan, Taylor Swift, tag along this time.

21 hours ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to members of his family who objected to a new TV ad released Sund...

Aaron Pellish and Michelle Shen, CNN

RFK Jr. apologizes to cousins offended by Super Bowl ad’s reference to JFK

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to members of his family who objected to a new TV ad released Sunday during the Super Bowl that repurposed a spot from his uncle’s 1960 campaign.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

45-year-old man arrested in Jackie Robinson statue theft that was not motivated by race, police say