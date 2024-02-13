45-year-old man arrested in Jackie Robinson statue theft that was not motivated by race, police say
Feb 13, 2024, 10:50 AM | Updated: 10:57 am
(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Feb 13, 2024, 10:50 AM | Updated: 10:57 am
(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
A person in Deschutes County, Oregon, has been diagnosed with a case of bubonic plague.
1 hour ago
Football season may be officially over, but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s good times continue.
2 hours ago
Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched television broadcast in a generation.
15 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to step into the charged dispute over whether he may claim immunity from prosecution, once again pressing the nine justices to resolve a question that could undermine his campaign for a second term.
20 hours ago
The White House says it's looking forward to hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs again — and it isn't ruling out having the team's most-famous fan, Taylor Swift, tag along this time.
21 hours ago
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to members of his family who objected to a new TV ad released Sunday during the Super Bowl that repurposed a spot from his uncle’s 1960 campaign.
24 hours ago
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.