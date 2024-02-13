Kedon Slovis Among BYU Players To Receive NFL Combine Invite

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football quarterback Kedon Slovis will be throwing at the NFL Combine.

The NFL released the participants in the annual event and Slovis is part of a loaded quarterback unit competing inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Three #BYU football players have been invited to the 2024 NFL Combine. – Kedon Slovis, QB

– Kingsley Suamataia, OT

Slovis is one of 14 quarterbacks who were invited to the NFL Combine. The notable QBs in Indianapolis include projected top draft picks Caleb Williams from USC, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU.

Kedon Slovis receives an invite to the 2024 NFL Combine

Slovis played one season in the BYU football program. He appeared in eight games and started all eight of those appearances. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect passed for 1,716 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 57.5% of his pass attempts at BYU.

BYU posted a 5-3 record with Slovis as the starting quarterback. The Cougars lost all four games when Slovis was out due to injury.

Slovis played at USC, Pitt, and BYU in his five years in college football. He passed for 11,689 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions, with a career completion rate of 64.5%.

Former BYU football players Suamataia and Rehkow will also be at the Combine

Slovis won’t be the only former BYU football player competing in Indianapolis. Joining Slovis are offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia and punter Ryan Rehkow.

Suamataia is projected to be the highest-rated prospect out of the three. The two-year starter at offensive tackle for BYU competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama last month.

According to reports, Rehkow had an impressive week of punting at the East-West Shrine Bowl last month.

The NFL invited 321 prospects to the NFL Combine. So, attending the Combine doesn’t guarantee that a player will be selected in April’s NFL Draft. Last year, there were 259 picks in the draft.

If Slovis is selected, it would mark the third consecutive starting quarterback from BYU to be selected in the NFL draft. The previous two were Zach Wilson (2021, New York Jets) and Jaren Hall (2023, Minnesota Vikings).

The NFL Combine takes place from February 26 through March 4.

