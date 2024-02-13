On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kedon Slovis Among BYU Players To Receive NFL Combine Invite

Feb 13, 2024, 10:43 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU football quarterback Kedon Slovis will be throwing at the NFL Combine.

The NFL released the participants in the annual event and Slovis is part of a loaded quarterback unit competing inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Slovis is one of 14 quarterbacks who were invited to the NFL Combine. The notable QBs in Indianapolis include projected top draft picks Caleb Williams from USC, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU.

Kedon Slovis receives an invite to the 2024 NFL Combine

Slovis played one season in the BYU football program. He appeared in eight games and started all eight of those appearances. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect passed for 1,716 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 57.5% of his pass attempts at BYU.

BYU posted a 5-3 record with Slovis as the starting quarterback. The Cougars lost all four games when Slovis was out due to injury.

Slovis played at USC, Pitt, and BYU in his five years in college football. He passed for 11,689 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions, with a career completion rate of 64.5%.

Former BYU football players Suamataia and Rehkow will also be at the Combine

Slovis won’t be the only former BYU football player competing in Indianapolis. Joining Slovis are offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia and punter Ryan Rehkow.

Suamataia is projected to be the highest-rated prospect out of the three. The two-year starter at offensive tackle for BYU competed in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama last month.

According to reports, Rehkow had an impressive week of punting at the East-West Shrine Bowl last month.

The NFL invited 321 prospects to the NFL Combine. So, attending the Combine doesn’t guarantee that a player will be selected in April’s NFL Draft. Last year, there were 259 picks in the draft.

If Slovis is selected, it would mark the third consecutive starting quarterback from BYU to be selected in the NFL draft. The previous two were Zach Wilson (2021, New York Jets) and Jaren Hall (2023, Minnesota Vikings).

The NFL Combine takes place from February 26 through March 4.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s’ coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah Football Players Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

Six Utah Utes and three BYU Cougars have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tiger Woods Starts New Year With New Look. Sun Day Red Is His Apparel Through TaylorMade

Tiger Woods is starting a new year with a new look, announcing the launch of a lifestyle brand that will be called Sun Day Red.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Seven Cougars, Six Utes Headline Utahn’s In Pro Baseball

Ask scouts around MLB and the Beehive State may not have a reputation as a hotbed for prep or collegiate baseball development.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 19 BYU Preparing For ‘Slugfest’ Against Stingy UCF

BYU completes homestand against a fellow Big 12 Newcomer.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New Jazz Starters Struggle In Warriors Loss

Behind a new starting lineup, the Utah Jazz fell to the Golden State Warriors 129-107 as they dropped to 26-28 on the season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Browns LB Sione Takitaki Announces Partnership With Takis Chips

Former BYU Cougars and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki found the brand partnership to go perfectly with his last name.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Kedon Slovis Among BYU Players To Receive NFL Combine Invite