On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Trooper seriously hurt after falling off overpass near I-80 in Salt Lake City

Feb 13, 2024, 11:26 AM | Updated: 2:58 pm

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on the I-80 overpass at 7200 West in Salt Lake City...

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on the I-80 overpass at 7200 West in Salt Lake City. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

(Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND ELIZA PACE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is in serious condition after falling off a bridge while attempting to stop a suspect near Interstate 80 and 7200 West.

Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers tried to stop an SUV near 900 W. North Temple just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Wian did not say why the SUV was initially stopped during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The SUV fled and later hit another officer’s car near 7200 West and 1300 South. Wian said the car had minor damage and the officer was not injured.

Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said UHP troopers were near the area on I-80 and were notified that the SUV had been located. Troopers were in the process of deploying spike strips when one of them fell from the overpass onto a surface street below. Roden did not say how far the trooper fell and said the cause of the trooper’s fall is still under investigation. He did not say if the trooper was struck by the SUV, or if any other factors led up to the trooper’s fall.

The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter located the SUV traveling north on I-80 and followed it to a local hotel, where other law enforcement units set up and successfully took the suspect into custody.

After the arrest was made, the DPS helicopter flew back to the scene and transported the trooper to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the crash, listing the clearance time as 2:45 p.m. Police said 7200 West would be closed south of I-80 during their investigation.

Multiple law enforcement departments remained on the scene after the trooper was transported. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on the I-80 overpass at 7200 West in Salt Lake City. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on the I-80 overpass at 7200 West in Salt Lake City. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on the I-80 overpass at 7200 West in Salt Lake City. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on the I-80 overpass at 7200 West in Salt Lake City. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) Emergency crews respond to the scene of a crash on the I-80 overpass at 7200 West in Salt Lake City. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

photo of handcuffs...

 Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Man charged for attack on woman on Salt Lake City sidewalk

Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a man who police say physically and sexually assaulted a woman, at random, walking in Salt Lake City.

38 minutes ago

Giana Pugh...

Tamara Vaifanua

A family tradition: Ridgeline High School student has 13 years of perfect attendance

A Utah dad praised his daughter for keeping a two-generation tradition alive.

1 hour ago

crashed Apache helicopter on a dirt field...

Eliza Pace

Two pilots recovering, National Guard announces investigation into helicopter crash

The two pilots involved in a National Guard helicopter crash Monday are recovering and the National Guard is investigating the crash.

2 hours ago

A bill focusing on child care moved to the House floor after passing out of committee Tuesday morni...

Karah Brackin

Child care bill moves to House floor after passing committee on Tuesday

A bill focusing on child care moved to the House floor after passing out of committee Tuesday morning at the Utah Capitol.

2 hours ago

We’ve all encountered the latest gratuity trend. So, do you reward service that hasn’t happened...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

People hate tipping before they’re served, but does it affect the quality of service?

Should you reward service that hasn’t happened yet? Matt Gephardt digs into the new push to receive a gratuity before any work is done.

17 hours ago

Utah lawmakers are considering a proposal to boost the number of children allowed in unlicensed day...

Daniel Woodruff

More kids in unlicensed day care? Utah Legislature mulls changing state law

Utah lawmakers are considering a proposal to boost the number of children allowed in unlicensed day care facilities.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Trooper seriously hurt after falling off overpass near I-80 in Salt Lake City