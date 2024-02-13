On the Site:
Bovine Blog: Wyoming Gets First Crack At Unranked Utah State

Feb 13, 2024, 12:44 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Sitting outside the Top 25 for the first time since early January, the Utah State Aggies will be looking to send a message when they take on Wyoming.

USU (20-4, 8-3) heads to Laramie, Wyoming, for a Valentine’s Day date with the Wyoming Cowboys (12-11, 5-5). Tip-off is at 8 p.m. (MT ) on Wednesday, February 14.

The Aggies are 23-19 all-time against Wyoming and enter this game riding a three-game winning streak in the series. USU has dropped 12 of 18 games played in Laramie.

Wyoming Looking For Upset Win

Jeff Linder leads the Cowboys in his fourth season. Wyoming has been far more competitive this season after a difficult 2022-23 season that saw the program finish 9-21 and 4-14 in Mountain West play.

Wyoming enters the week with the ninth-best offense in the MW, averaging 73.1 points a night while giving up 75 points defensively. The Cowboys’ scoring defense is the worst in the league, while the Aggies are middle of the pack, allowing 69 points per game. USU’s offense trails only New Mexico, pouring in 81 points per game. Wyoming has made 169 of 451 (.375) three-point attempts this season, the best mark in the MW.

6’3 senior guard Sam Griffin’s 17.7 points per night is third in the conference, behind SDSU’s Jaedon LeDee (20 ppg) and Great Osobor (18.3 ppg). Akuel Kot scores 15 points a night, with Mason Walters (12.3 ppg) and Brendan Wenzel (10.2) completing the Cowboys’ double-digit scorers.

