Two pilots recovering, National Guard announces investigation into helicopter crash

DRAPER – The two pilots involved in a National Guard helicopter crash Monday are recovering and one was released from the hospital, the Utah National Guard said.

The crash involved an AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment.

Two pilots were transported to the hospital, one was released Monday evening at approximately 6 p.m. The other pilot from the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, remains hospitalized but is in stable condition.

The Utah National Guard said they would not be releasing the pilots’ names to preserve their privacy.

A team of investigators from the Army’s Combat Readiness Center out of Fort Novosel, Alabama will be arriving in Utah Tuesday afternoon to begin an investigation into the details surrounding the crash.

The investigations may take up to 90 days to complete and the results will not be released publicly per Army police.

The release states, “The Utah National Guard’s 1-211th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion currently has a total of 18 AH-64D helicopters. The unit flies more than 3000 hours a year and is one of four Apache battalions in the Army National Guard. Its mission is to provide combat air capability to ground forces and prepare future warfighting capabilities. As part of this mission the unit trains jointly with Army and other military branches to better communicate through systems and processes to compliment capabilities and support. Missions like the one that was flown yesterday is a routine mission that aligns with the military priorities of joint and integrated warfare.”