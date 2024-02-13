On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

New bill seeks to stop the slaughter of American horses for human consumption

Feb 13, 2024, 1:53 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Every year, thousands of American horses are sold at auction — 83% are purchased by kill buyers w...

Every year, thousands of American horses are sold at auction — 83% are purchased by kill buyers who ship the horses to Mexico and Canada to be inhumanely slaughtered for human consumption, according to Humane Society of the U.S. research. (KSBY)

(KSBY)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JULIET LEMAR, CNN


CNN

SANTA YNEZ, California (KSBY) — It all started with a horse named Savana.

“She showed me bravery and a courage inside myself that I could have never imagined,” said Siri Lindley, co-founder of Believe Ranch and Rescue in Santa Ynez.

Five years ago, Lindley was fighting for her life after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and life-threatening blood cancer.

“Learning to ride her and do all these terrifying things I hadn’t done before helped me face a very uncertain diagnosis,” she shared.

Lindley is now in remission and has dedicated her life to saving the ones who saved her after seeing a video that changed the trajectory of her life forever.

“It was the most horrific and savage thing I had ever seen in my life. It shook me to the core, and we looked at each other and without speaking, we knew our lives would never be the same again,” Lindley explained.

The next day, Lindley and her wife, Bek Keat, saved five horses from a kill pin. Seven years later, that number has soared.

“Since then, we have saved 299 horses from slaughter.”

Every year, thousands of American horses are sold at auction — 83% are purchased by kill buyers who ship the horses to Mexico and Canada to be inhumanely slaughtered for human consumption, according to Humane Society of the U.S. research. Ninety-two percent of horses sent to slaughter are healthy and young, according to a USDA study.

“Kill buyers want young horses that are good weight because that’s better per pound and better meat for the Europeans who eat this meat. We are talking about young horses that could have a perfectly good home,” said Bek Keat, co-founder of Believe Ranch and Rescue.

There are no federal laws regulating horse auctions, according to the Humane Society. But this year could be a turning point for banning the practice of inhumane horse slaughter in the U.S. with the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act, also called the SAFE Act. The bipartisan bill would permanently ban horse slaughter in the U.S. and prohibit the shipment of horses outside the U.S. for slaughter.

“If you guys want to help, you can call your local legislator and tell them to please co-sponsor the SAFE Act,” Keat said.

For the horses already saved at Believe Ranch and Rescue, they are returning the favor through equine-assisted therapy, which Jennifer Boland says changed her life.

“The horses taught me so much. You leave here feeling like you have more hope, you feel empowered, all my anxiety was gone, I couldn’t thank Siri more… and the horses!” Boland said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks as the GOP-led House has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secre...

Annie Grayer, Clare Foran and Kristin Wilson, CNN

House impeaches Alejandro Mayorkas, first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years

The House, by a narrow margin, has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years.

21 minutes ago

Flight attendants and a pilot protest at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 13,...

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Flight attendants are holding airport rallies to protest the lack of new contracts and pay raises

Three separate unions representing flight attendants at major U.S. airlines picketed and held rallies at 30 airports Tuesday as they push for new contracts and higher wages.

39 minutes ago

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from hospital on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced. (Andr...

Haley Britzky and Oren Liebermann, CNN

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital and expected to return to Pentagon ‘later this week’

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being treated for a bladder issue and is expected to return to the Pentagon “later this week,” the Defense Department said.

1 hour ago

The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer screen generated by C...

Associated Press

Tech companies plan to sign accord to combat AI-generated election trickery

At least six major technology companies are planning to sign an agreement this week that would guide how they try to put a stop to the use of artificial intelligence tools to disrupt democratic elections.

2 hours ago

SEC Chair Gensler talking to a group of people....

Brian Fung

Beware misleading AI hype and ‘AI-washing,’ SEC chair warns

Securities Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler issues a public warning regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

From the Eiffel Tower to the Seine River, Paris is filled with globally recognizable locations and ...

Maya Szaniecki, CNN

‘He wanted his face beamed on the Eiffel Tower’ – How marriage proposals are going off the charts in Paris

A post-Covid surge in romantic gestures is seeing the French capital inundated with couples seeking ever-more extravagant ways to pop the question.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

New bill seeks to stop the slaughter of American horses for human consumption