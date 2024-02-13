Man charged for attack on woman on Salt Lake City sidewalk

SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a man who police say physically and sexually assaulted a woman, at random, walking in Salt Lake City.

Marcos Antonio Reyez, 41, who is also listed in court records as Reyes, was charged in 3rd District Court with attempted rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor.

On Thursday, a woman was walking on the sidewalk near Main Street and South Temple at approximately 3:45 a.m. when Reyez “grabbed her, hit her in the face and placed his hand over her mouth,” according to charging documents.

A passerby heard the woman yelling “he’s raping me, he’s raping me” and called 911, the charges state. “When officers arrived, they found (Reyez) on top of (the woman) with his pants down.”

Officers ordered Reyez to stand up. But when they started to place him in handcuffs, he “resisted and pulled his arms away. (An officer) used lawful force to place Reyez under arrest,” according to the charges.

The charges come less than a year after Reyez was unsuccessfully terminated from probation after being convicted in 2022 of sexual battery.