Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Do Or Die Time

SALT LAKE CITY – Week seven of Pac-12 men’s basketball really seemed to showcase where everyone is for the 2023-24 season setting up a week eight that feels a little do or die for teams on the tournament brink.

The “Conference of Champions” only has one ranked team in the Arizona Wildcats who sit at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25. Washington State was the lone Pac-12 school receiving votes this week.

It’s been hard for the Pac-12 to gain any respect the past few seasons and despite a promising start, it’s looking like more of the same in their final season. With four weeks left in the regular season, anything can happen and there are a few teams hoping for just that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

How Things Shook Out In Week Seven Of Conference Play

Arizona proved why they are the best team in the conference handling a triple overtime outing against Utah and then taking care of Colorado to round out their weekend.

Washington State continued to make a case for themselves as one of the better teams in the conference taking down the Oregon schools.

The Ducks are hanging in there and UCLA continues to make strides after a slow start to their year.

𝐀 𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 from UCLA’s win at California on Saturday.#GoBruins 🏀🎞️ pic.twitter.com/pxYJc9qrgb — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) February 12, 2024

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Eight

Arizona and Arizona State will be facing off next week and could prove interesting with how scrappy the Sun Devils can be under certain circumstances. A rivalry matchup feels like one of those instances.

The mountain schools will be on the road in L.A. this week which could also prove interesting.

On one hand, you have two teams in UCLA and USC that are starting to figure themselves out. On the other hand, you have two teams in Utah and Colorado that need to make the most of their final games to stay in the tournament conversation.

🏀 Mondays at the office >> pic.twitter.com/C4S9GPJ5n8 — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 12, 2024

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Six

No. 5 Arizona (19-5, 10-3) Washington State (18-6, 9-4) Oregon, (16-8, 8-5) UCLA (13-11, 8-5) Colorado (16-8, 7-6) Stanford (12-11, 7-6) Utah (15-9, 6-7 Arizona State (12-12, 6-7) Cal (10-14, 6-7) Washington (13-11, 5-8) Oregon State (11-13, 3-10) USC (9-15, 3-10)

