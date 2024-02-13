2024 Will Mark 100th Season Of BYU Football

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – The 2024 season will be a milestone year for BYU football.

This fall will mark the 100th season on the gridiron for the Cougars.

BYU began playing football in 1922. The Cougars weren’t in action from 1943 to 1945 due to World War II. Aside from those three seasons, BYU football has been part of Saturdays in the fall.

BYU football is preparing for its 100th season in 2024

BYU’s all-time record is 617-444-27 since they began playing in 1922. Over the last 50 years (1974-2023), BYU is ninth nationally in most wins with 431.

In BYU’s history, they have won 23 conference championships. That ranks 16th nationally. They have played in 40 bowl games with a 17-22-1 record.

BYU boasts major award winners that have won the Heisman Trophy (1990 Ty Detmer), Davey O’Brien Trophy, Outland Trophy, Doak Walker Award, and Sammy Baugh Awards.

They have also produced seven College Football Hall of Famers, headlined by legendary head coach LaVell Edwards. Edwards was the head coach of the Cougars from 1972 to 2000 and posted a record of 257-101-3 in his 29 seasons as BYU’s coach.

The Cougars are one of 42 programs to have one claimed National Championship. BYU won the outright National Championship in 1984 with a perfect 13-0 record. They were ranked No. 1 in the AP and Coaches polls that season ahead of the University of Washington.

BYU has not had an undefeated season since that 1984 campaign.

This fall will mark the 40th anniversary of that National Championship team that defeated Michigan in the Holiday Bowl that season.

The 2024 season will be BYU football’s second year as a member of the Big 12 Conference. BYU is looking to return to the postseason after a disappointing 5-7 record last year in its inaugural Big 12 campaign.

A Century Of Cougar Football Podcast

On the 100th anniversary of BYU’s first season, KSL Sports released a six-part podcast on the history of BYU football called “A Century of Cougar Football.” The podcast features episodes looking at the program’s origins, BYU’s quarterback factory, and the long road from Independence to the Big 12.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

