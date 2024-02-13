On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Sheriff In Town?

Feb 13, 2024, 2:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball only gets tougher to compete in as we begin the descent into postseason play with potential new sheriff in town in Oregon State making things interesting.

The “Conference of Champions” continues to be highly competitive in women’s college hoops with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Conference play has proven to be entertaining for the women and likely a bitter battle till the end.

How Things Shook Out In Week Seven Of Conference Play

The Beavers continue to prove they are for real in the 2023-24 season beating both Utah and Colorado in their houses after beating both teams a few weeks prior in Corvallis.

Despite the tough losses to OSU, both the Utes and Buffs were able to handle business against Oregon while Stanford, UCLA, and USC continued to roll like well-oiled machines.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Eight

Colorado will be coming down to Salt Lake City on Friday night to face the Utes at home in the Huntsman. The Buffs walked away with the win earlier in the year when Utah traveled up to Boulder to start the season.

Oregon State will also be getting another test this weekend heading down to L.A. to take on UCLA on Friday and USC on Sunday.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Seven

  1. No. 3 Stanford (22-3, 11-2)
  2. No. 8 Colorado (10-4, 10-3)
  3. No. 11 Oregon State (20-3, 9-3)
  4. No. 9 UCLA (19-4, 8-4)
  5. No. 10 USC (18-4, 8-4)
  6. No. 22 Utah (18-7, 8-5)
  7. Cal (15-10, 5-8)
  8. Washington State (15-10, 4-8)
  9. Arizona (12-12, 4-8)
  10. Washington (13-10, 3-9)
  11. Oregon (11-14, 2-10)
  12. Arizona State (10-14, 2-10)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland-Based Development Group Wants To Buy 50% Share Of Coliseum Site From A’s

AASEG has reached out to the Athletics with an offer to acquire a 50% interest Oakland Coliseum site, with the intent to develop.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: A’s Exploring Options To Extend Oakland Coliseum Lease

Could the Oakland Athletics, ticketed for a move to Las Vegas in 2028, find a way to stay in the Bay Area until their Vegas ballpark opens?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Quarterback Advocating For Mental Health In Memory Of High School Friend

Utah football walk-on quarterback Luke Bottari has been a difference maker out in the community for years advocating for mental health.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Do Jazz Want To Convey Pick To Thunder?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where we explore the 2024 draft, and when the team wants to convey its pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jenny Cavnar Makes History As Oakland A’s Primary Play-By-Play Announcer

Jenny Cavnar is the new primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, hired by NBC Sports California.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Why Did Utah Sell At Trade Deadline?

The Utah Jazz decided to sell at the trade deadline. Why did they go that route and what does it mean for the rest of the season?

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Sheriff In Town?