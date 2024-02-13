Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Sheriff In Town?

SALT LAKE CITY – Pac-12 women’s basketball only gets tougher to compete in as we begin the descent into postseason play with potential new sheriff in town in Oregon State making things interesting.

The “Conference of Champions” continues to be highly competitive in women’s college hoops with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Conference play has proven to be entertaining for the women and likely a bitter battle till the end.

How Things Shook Out In Week Seven Of Conference Play

The Beavers continue to prove they are for real in the 2023-24 season beating both Utah and Colorado in their houses after beating both teams a few weeks prior in Corvallis.

Despite the tough losses to OSU, both the Utes and Buffs were able to handle business against Oregon while Stanford, UCLA, and USC continued to roll like well-oiled machines.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week Eight

Colorado will be coming down to Salt Lake City on Friday night to face the Utes at home in the Huntsman. The Buffs walked away with the win earlier in the year when Utah traveled up to Boulder to start the season.

BRING THE NOISE 🗣️🗣️🗣️ Join us is the Hunstman on Friday for a Top 25 Match-up vs the Colorado Buffaloes 😈 Purchase tickets: https://t.co/wonGsZS6Ct#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Ex6cxgqqjp — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 13, 2024

Oregon State will also be getting another test this weekend heading down to L.A. to take on UCLA on Friday and USC on Sunday.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Seven

No. 3 Stanford (22-3, 11-2) No. 8 Colorado (10-4, 10-3) No. 11 Oregon State (20-3, 9-3) No. 9 UCLA (19-4, 8-4) No. 10 USC (18-4, 8-4) No. 22 Utah (18-7, 8-5) Cal (15-10, 5-8) Washington State (15-10, 4-8) Arizona (12-12, 4-8) Washington (13-10, 3-9) Oregon (11-14, 2-10) Arizona State (10-14, 2-10)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports