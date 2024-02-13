On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Notes: Why Did Utah Sell At Trade Deadline?

Feb 13, 2024, 2:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After a bunch of speculation on the Jazz at the trade deadline, Utah decided to sell instead of buy.

Why did they go that route and what does it mean for the rest of the season?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt recapped the trade deadline.

The Jazz traded Simone Fontecchio for Kevin Knox, the draft rights to Gabriele Procida, and a second-round draft pick last Wednesday.

On Thursday, Utah followed up by trading Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to Toronto for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Utah waived Kevin Knox one day after the trade deadline.

In the two games following the moves, Utah went 0-2 and lost by an average of 18 points.

What Does The Rest Of The Utah Jazz Season Look Like?

The Jazz look on to the Lakers and Warriors before having nearly a week off for All-Star weekend.

“The 1-2 week resulted in the Jazz falling out of the postseason picture,” Holt said. “Right now, they’re 11th in the West. They’re 1.5 games from both rising up to 10th and falling down to 12th.”

If the Jazz end the season with one of the 10 worst records in the league, they will likely own a top-10 pick and not convey it to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This combined with the lack of a ‘big splash’ move likely led to the Jazz deciding to sell.

“The Jazz are competing for the 12th, 11th, 10th, or 9th seeds in the West,” Anderson said. “That’s what’s realistically on the table and I think that really influenced what they did at the trade deadline.”

So, in all likelihood, Utah is not looking to make a postseason push and will bolster the roster in the offseason either through the draft or free agency.

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland-Based Development Group Wants To Buy 50% Share Of Coliseum Site From A’s

AASEG has reached out to the Athletics with an offer to acquire a 50% interest Oakland Coliseum site, with the intent to develop.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: A’s Exploring Options To Extend Oakland Coliseum Lease

Could the Oakland Athletics, ticketed for a move to Las Vegas in 2028, find a way to stay in the Bay Area until their Vegas ballpark opens?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Quarterback Advocating For Mental Health In Memory Of High School Friend

Utah football walk-on quarterback Luke Bottari has been a difference maker out in the community for years advocating for mental health.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Do Jazz Want To Convey Pick To Thunder?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where we explore the 2024 draft, and when the team wants to convey its pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jenny Cavnar Makes History As Oakland A’s Primary Play-By-Play Announcer

Jenny Cavnar is the new primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, hired by NBC Sports California.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Sheriff In Town?

Pac-12 women’s basketball is only getting tougher after week seven play that saw a potential new sheriff in town enter the conversation.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Jazz Notes: Why Did Utah Sell At Trade Deadline?