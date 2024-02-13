On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Utes Quarterback Advocating For Mental Health In Memory Of High School Friend

Feb 13, 2024, 4:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football walk-on quarterback Luke Bottari was a difference maker out on the field for the Utes in the 2023 season, but more importantly, he’s been a difference maker out in the community for years advocating for mental health.

In 2017, while still in high school, Bottari lost a friend at the age of 15 due to struggles with mental health. That loss prompted Bottari into action, starting a nonprofit Play4Prevention with the help of his mother, Natasha who also competed for the Utes on the swim team.

“When she passed away- it had a huge impact on all of my friends and peers at the schools we were at,” Bottari said in a video clip released by the Pac-12 Networks. “I saw the impact that it had and didn’t want the community- her family, our friends, to have to experience something like that again. I wanted to do something. I wanted to honor her in a way.”

Utah Utes Tackle Mental Health

Bottari and his mother aren’t the only Utes taking action in the realm of mental health.

Former Utah wide receiver David Kozlowski found his life’s calling as a therapist after his struggles with mental health came to a head while he was playing football under former head coach Ron McBride.

Kozlowski has now been a staple in the Utah community for years with his teen groups (Quit Trip’n) that have since morphed into a high school curriculum, assembly and podcast (OG Therapy) with the help of other former Utes Kenneth Scott and Robert Johnson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Additionally, former Utah basketball star Jarred DuBois is also making an impact in the mental health realm as well using his platform as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers to reach those who need hope.

DuBois’ nonprofit, Everyone Has A Story recently made a stop in Salt Lake City last year for NBA All Star Weekend where a discussion panel was put together with some of the best mental health specialists and rising NBA stars discussing the importance of seeking help when you need it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

If you or someone you know is struggling the National Suicide Lifeline is available 24/7 online or at 988.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland-Based Development Group Wants To Buy 50% Share Of Coliseum Site From A’s

AASEG has reached out to the Athletics with an offer to acquire a 50% interest Oakland Coliseum site, with the intent to develop.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: A’s Exploring Options To Extend Oakland Coliseum Lease

Could the Oakland Athletics, ticketed for a move to Las Vegas in 2028, find a way to stay in the Bay Area until their Vegas ballpark opens?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Do Jazz Want To Convey Pick To Thunder?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where we explore the 2024 draft, and when the team wants to convey its pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jenny Cavnar Makes History As Oakland A’s Primary Play-By-Play Announcer

Jenny Cavnar is the new primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, hired by NBC Sports California.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Why Did Utah Sell At Trade Deadline?

The Utah Jazz decided to sell at the trade deadline. Why did they go that route and what does it mean for the rest of the season?

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Sheriff In Town?

Pac-12 women’s basketball is only getting tougher after week seven play that saw a potential new sheriff in town enter the conversation.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Utes Quarterback Advocating For Mental Health In Memory Of High School Friend