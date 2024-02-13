On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital and expected to return to Pentagon ‘later this week’

Feb 13, 2024, 4:47 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from hospital on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced. (Andr...

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from hospital on Tuesday, the Pentagon announced. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP/Getty Images)

(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HALEY BRITZKY AND OREN LIEBERMANN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —  Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being treated for a bladder issue and is expected to return to the Pentagon “later this week,” the Defense Department said.

He resumed his full duties from home at 5 p.m., approximately 48 hours after he had first transferred his responsibilities to his deputy, Kathleen Hicks.

Austin will “recuperate and perform his duties remotely from home for a period before returning to work at the Pentagon later this week,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said earlier Tuesday that Austin was “in good condition” and that the Pentagon anticipated he would be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later in the day.

The bladder issue that hospitalized Austin on Sunday was not related to the prostate cancer diagnosis he received in December, Singh said. Doctors at Walter Reed said it was related to the surgery to treat the cancer. Complications from the procedure first sent Austin to the hospital on New Year’s Day, where he stayed for two weeks.

The cause of the recent bladder issue was identified and was treated with a non-surgical procedure on Monday, doctors said.

The secretary, Singh said, still anticipates participating in and providing opening remarks at the virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday.

Two different hospitalizations

Austin’s recent hospitalization came just weeks after he was admitted in January following complications from a procedure to treat his prostate cancer. He was intensely criticized for a dayslong delay in notifying the White House of that hospitalization, for which he has said he takes full responsibility.

“I want to be crystal clear: We did not handle this right. And I did not handle this right. I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis. I should have also told my team and the American public, and I take full responsibility,” Austin said at a news conference this month. “I apologize to my teammates and to the American people.”

An administration official told CNN on Tuesday that President Joe Biden and Austin spoke by phone on Tuesday, and the president wished “him well in his recovery.”

A statement from Austin’s doctors on Monday said Austin underwent “non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia to address his bladder issue.” They added that they believed he would make a “successful recovery.”

They have also said Austin is “expected to make a full recovery” from his cancer diagnosis.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks as the GOP-led House has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secre...

Annie Grayer, Clare Foran and Kristin Wilson, CNN

House impeaches Alejandro Mayorkas, first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years

The House, by a narrow margin, has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years.

20 minutes ago

Flight attendants and a pilot protest at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 13,...

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Flight attendants are holding airport rallies to protest the lack of new contracts and pay raises

Three separate unions representing flight attendants at major U.S. airlines picketed and held rallies at 30 airports Tuesday as they push for new contracts and higher wages.

38 minutes ago

The OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer screen generated by C...

Associated Press

Tech companies plan to sign accord to combat AI-generated election trickery

At least six major technology companies are planning to sign an agreement this week that would guide how they try to put a stop to the use of artificial intelligence tools to disrupt democratic elections.

2 hours ago

SEC Chair Gensler talking to a group of people....

Brian Fung

Beware misleading AI hype and ‘AI-washing,’ SEC chair warns

Securities Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler issues a public warning regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

From the Eiffel Tower to the Seine River, Paris is filled with globally recognizable locations and ...

Maya Szaniecki, CNN

‘He wanted his face beamed on the Eiffel Tower’ – How marriage proposals are going off the charts in Paris

A post-Covid surge in romantic gestures is seeing the French capital inundated with couples seeking ever-more extravagant ways to pop the question.

3 hours ago

This image provided by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society shows the wreck of the bulk car...

Associated Press

Wreck of ship that sank in 1940 found in Lake Superior

Shipwreck hunters have discovered a merchant ship that sank in Lake Superior in 1940, taking its captain with it, during a storm off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital and expected to return to Pentagon ‘later this week’