Report: A’s Exploring Options To Extend Oakland Coliseum Lease

Feb 13, 2024, 5:07 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OAKLAND, California – Could the Oakland Athletics, ticketed for a move to Las Vegas in 2028, find a way to stay in the Bay Area until their Vegas ballpark opens? Stranger things have happened.

According to a report from San Francisco Chronicle reporter John Shea, A’s officials, are expected to meet with Coliseum, City of Oakland, and Alameda County officials about extending the lease that is currently set to expire following the 2024 season.

RELATED: A’s Visit To SLC Demonstrated Utah Can Accommodate MLB Needs

Without an extension, the A’s will be forced to find an interim home for the 2025-27 seasons. Last month, A’s officials began exploring the possibility of playing their home games in Daybreak, Utah, at the new ballpark being built for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees; Sacramento, California, at the home of the Triple-A Sacramento RiverCats; sharing Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants; or heading to Las Vegas early and playing at the home park of the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.

A’s president Dave Kaval will reportedly be involved in the first formal meeting between the City of Oakland and the A’s franchise since early last season.

RELATED: Las Vegas Mayor Clarifies Statement On Athletics Move

Moving out of the Bay Area would likely cost the franchise millions. The Chronicle reported that the Athletics received $67 million from NBC Sports California in a contract signed through 2034 last season.

A’s officials must determine where to play in 2025 before Major League Baseball completes the 2025 season schedule. MLB schedule makers typically reveal the following season’s schedule in July.

Follow MLB With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL Sports coverage of Big League Utah can be found here. 

KSL Sports

Report: A’s Exploring Options To Extend Oakland Coliseum Lease