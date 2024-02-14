Mountain lion captured in Logan after it ran through residents’ yards

LOGAN — There were scary moments for Logan residents on Tuesday, as a mountain lion ran through several front and back yards before being caught by wildlife officials.

The Logan City Police Department said the mountain lion was first spotted near the Logan City Cemetery at approximately 6:40 a.m.

Police say an officer spotted the lion as it headed toward Utah State University student housing and Aggie Village, prompting campus police to issue a warning over the Aggie Safe app. The Hillcrest Elementary School was also alerted as a precaution.

The lion left the campus and moved into a neighborhood on 1640 E 1400 North. Resident Boyd Crookston said he called 911 as the mountain lion was spotted in his backyard.

“I walked into my house, and I looked on the deck, and the cat was sitting right there,” Boyd said.

It was after Boyd called police first responders were approaching Elise Anderson’s home. Elise said she noticed the large group of Logan police and DWR officers congregating around her house and she got her husband.

“So I was sitting on a work meeting, and my wife comes freaking out saying, ‘Hey, they’re a bunch of cops and DWR agents in our front yard,” said Dane Anderson, Elise’s husband.

Dane Anderson said he walked outside and officers asked him to go back inside since there was a mountain lion in the couple’s backyard.

“And sure enough, me and my wife went and look out the window and there is a massive probably 120 pound cougar laying in the backyard, perched up,” he said.

Sam Robertson, a wildlife district biologist for Cache and Ogden units, said officers were able to corner the mountain lion and got it tranquilized.

“You know, you’re dealing with a wild animal. They can go all kinds of directions, do all kinds of things,” Roberston said. “Luckily, we were able to get it in a place where it held tight and we were able to get a dart in it.”

And it’s an experience that the Anderson’s won’t forget anytime soon.

“I mean, the mountain lion part of it was scary. But I would say the scariest part is when you have 30 cops showing up surrounding your house and you have no idea what for,” Dane Anderson said.

“I thought (the officers) handled it really well. I thought everybody was stay calm and they took care of it really smoothly, so I didn’t have to have panic inside,” Elise Anderson added.

Robertson said the lion probably came down to the cemetary to search for roaming deer. DWR will perform a health assignment on the lion before deciding to release it back to the wild.