On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Oakland-Based Development Group Wants To Buy 50% Share Of Coliseum Site From A’s

Feb 13, 2024, 5:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland-based African American Sports & Entertainment Group has reached out to the Athletics and their representation with an offer to acquire what was previously Alameda County’s 50% interest in the site where the Oakland Coliseum sits with the intent to develop.

Report: A’s Exploring Options To Extend Oakland Coliseum Lease

AASEG Land LLC wrote to A’s owner John Fisher, President Dave Kaval and their Coliseum Way Partners representatives in a letter dated Feb. 8 that was acquired and viewed by The Associated Press. The correspondence states that AASEG initially reached out with a purchasing offer last September and the sides exchanged letters, with the A’s responding they were not interested in relinquishing their share. AASEG said it is trying again given the club’s plan to relocate to Las Vegas.

In 2019, the A’s purchased the county’s 50% share of the Coliseum site for $85 million and the team still is paying that off.

RELATED: A’s Visit To SLC Demonstrated Utah Can Accommodate MLB Needs

The development group said it decided to make a follow-up offer now following Major League Baseball’s approval in November of the team’s relocation to Las Vegas.
AASEG wrote it would “expect to discuss equitable buyout conditions” in the coming weeks in order to transfer contractual entitlement. The letter states “there is increasing public demand for prompt redevelopment of the site” and that AASEG has “significant community support.”

The AASEG website says it was founded in 2020 “with the primary purpose of using the vehicle of sports and entertainment to create a path for enhanced economic equity for the Black community.”

Locals In MLB: Seven Cougars, Six Utes Headline Utahns In Pro Baseball

One stated goal is “the formation of the first majority Black owned NFL franchise” in Oakland with the Coliseum site vision as “a thriving sports, entertainment, educational and business district in East Oakland.”

The A’s are in the final year of their lease agreement to play in the Coliseum, and it remains unclear where they will play before a new Las Vegas ballpark opens in 2028 at the earliest. One option could be extending the current lease.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: A’s Exploring Options To Extend Oakland Coliseum Lease

Could the Oakland Athletics, ticketed for a move to Las Vegas in 2028, find a way to stay in the Bay Area until their Vegas ballpark opens?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Quarterback Advocating For Mental Health In Memory Of High School Friend

Utah football walk-on quarterback Luke Bottari has been a difference maker out in the community for years advocating for mental health.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Do Jazz Want To Convey Pick To Thunder?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where we explore the 2024 draft, and when the team wants to convey its pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jenny Cavnar Makes History As Oakland A’s Primary Play-By-Play Announcer

Jenny Cavnar is the new primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, hired by NBC Sports California.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Why Did Utah Sell At Trade Deadline?

The Utah Jazz decided to sell at the trade deadline. Why did they go that route and what does it mean for the rest of the season?

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A New Sheriff In Town?

Pac-12 women’s basketball is only getting tougher after week seven play that saw a potential new sheriff in town enter the conversation.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Oakland-Based Development Group Wants To Buy 50% Share Of Coliseum Site From A’s