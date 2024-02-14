Organizers expect initiative to overturn Utah flag will fail as they take issue to the courts

SALT LAKE CITY — The leaders of a group gathering signatures for an initiative that seeks to reverse Utah’s new state flag from being implemented into code next month say they don’t believe they will gather enough signatures by the Thursday deadline for the measure to proceed, but they are also aren’t admitting defeat.

They argue that it will fail because of loopholes in the system, which is why they filed a lawsuit over the process last week. State lawyers, on the other hand, insist the group had plenty of time to gather signatures and they question the timing of the measure.

A federal judge on Monday set a Feb. 23 deadline for the state to formally respond to a motion for an expedited preliminary injunction in the case before a hearing is scheduled in the case, according to federal court records.

About a few dozen members of the Are You Listening Yet PAC gathered at the Utah Capitol Tuesday afternoon to address the lawsuit, where Tracie Halvorsen offered an update to the signature-gathering process. She said that about 110,000 to 115,000 people have signed the initiative that would halt the implementation of last year’s SB31, which designates a new state flag while making the old design — one that had been mostly untouched since 1911 — the state’s new historical flag.

The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office reported Tuesday morning that it has received a little over 80,000 signatures. Organizers are required to collect 134,298 signatures from registered Utah voters by 5 p.m. Thursday, including a certain percentage of signatures from 26 of the state’s 29 Senate districts to get the initiative onto this year’s ballot.

Members of Are You Listening Yet argue that certain measures in the initiative process make it difficult to reach the required number.

Halvorsen alleges that the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office took 25 days to release a fiscal note on the measure, which it needed before signatures to be collected. She noted that it would have cost $0 to implement and fiscal notes on bills proposed during the legislative session can be completed in “just days.” The group argues that additional holdups also chipped away at time to collect signatures.

From there, she said there appeared to be an “inconsistent understanding” of the signature-gathering law among county clerks that led to setbacks and some signatures going unverified. The group believes 12,000 to 20,000 signatures were “arbitrarily” tossed because of differing opinions among county clerks about the law.

She claims that many initiative backers weren’t informed that their signatures were dropped and laws on the books prevent them from signing again. On top of that, she said there’s “no reason” why Feb. 15 is the initiative deadline date for an election held in November. The group points to changes to deadlines Utah made after Robert Kennedy Jr. sued the state last year over ballot issues as an example that the deadlines can be amended.

This all built up into claims included in the lawsuit filed last week.

“It’s not just a flag. It’s about the people’s voice and how we’re not being listened to,” Halvorsen said. “They made this process so hard.”

The group also filed a request to speed up an injunction hearing on the case, to which the state objected. Lawyers representing Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson responded to the motion on Monday asking the court to provide her more time to review the lawsuit. A judge agreed, giving the state until Feb. 23 before the process moves forward instead of holding the hearing as early as this week.

While it’s not an official response to the claims, her lawyers argued in the motion that organizers had plenty of time to collect signatures in the motion.

“Despite over eight months of actively participating in the initiative process, (the plaintiffs) only now challenge the constitutionality of that process in this lawsuit, which they have filed at the last minute,” they wrote. “Still thousands of signatures short of the statutory threshold, (the plaintiffs) now attack the statutory process they elected to use in their attempt to reverse the Legislature’s 2023 adoption of the new state flag legislation.”

If left untouched, last year’s SB31 officially goes into law on March 9. Its implementation has been delayed because of an oddity in the state’s flag laws.

There’s also an effort in this year’s legislative session that would effectively codify the signature. However, a House committee voted last week to hold HB436, sponsored by Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding. Lawmakers on the committee, including at least two who signed the initiative, expressed concerns about implementing a bill if the initiative fails.

“I feel like we need to do more to hear people of Utah, but I don’t want to go back and dig this up again and again,” said Rep. Brett Garner, R-West Valley City.

It’s unclear if the committee will revisit it by the end of the session on March 1.