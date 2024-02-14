UHP trooper who fell from overpass during police chase expected to recovery

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper who fell off an overpass during a police chase is in stable condition at the hospital but has “a long road to recovery,” police say.

On Wednesday, UHP identified that trooper as Steve (Odie) Myer and said he still has serious injuries that will require further medical treatment.

Myer has been with UHP for over 34 years. He has also worked with Gov. Mike Leavitt’s security detail and the Utah Department of Public Safety’s special emergency response team, and he was the traffic planning coordinator for the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics and an emergency vehicle operations instructor.

UHP said Myer retired in 2006 but returned in 2010, serving as a motors coordinator, helping to direct motors enforcement and activities in the state.

On Tuesday morning, 43-year-old Sammy Michael Swickey was fleeing from Salt Lake City police, and Myer attempted to spike Swickey’s car. Myer fell from an overpass at 7200 West near Interstate 80 onto a dirt road.

UPD said multiple officers from different agencies went to help Myer and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

What led to Myer’s fall is still being investigated by police.