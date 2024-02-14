On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George: Jazz ‘Phenomenal’ Mentally Despite Struggles

Feb 14, 2024, 1:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George said the team remains mentally strong despite back-to-back losses on the heels of the NBA trade deadline.

George joined Jake Scott and Ben Anderson on the KSL Sports Zone to discuss his trip to Indianapolis for the Rising Stars Challenge, and where the Jazz are as a team at the mid-way point of the season.

You can listen to the full interview in the player below.

Jazz Remain Together After Trade Deadline

Despite losing Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji, and Simone Fontecchio at the NBA trade deadline, George said the Jazz locker room remains unshaken.

“Mentally we’re phenomenal, we’re coming together each and every day,” George said. “We’re as tight as we’ve been, the vibes are still high.”

Since the trade deadline, the Jazz have suffered consecutive losses to the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors and dropped to the 11th seed in the West.

Related: Keyonte George Re-Enters Jazz Starting Lineup

The roster moves, teamed with the two-game losing streak have led to questions about whether the Jazz would prefer to fight for the play-in tournament, or fall back into the draft lottery

“We still understand that we’re still a winning team, and we can be a winning team,” George added. “We strung wins together early in the year, so we’ve just got to continue to know that we did that, and we can’t let these two losses take us off the path of where we want to be.”

With 28 games left to play in the regular season, the Jazz sit 1.5 games back of the Warriors for the 10th seed in the West, and 1.5 games ahead of the 12th-seeded Houston Rockets.

“Our togetherness is where we want it to be from the staff to the players, everybody around this great organization,” George said. “So we’re just trying to feed off that and we’ll definitely pick it up for sure.”

George Excited For Rising Stars Challenge

George will be representing the Jazz along with teammate Walker Kessler during the Rising Stars Challenge.

While Kessler will be playing for Team Jalen, coached by longtime NBA wing Jalen Rose, George will be playing for WNBA legend Tamika Catchings.

“It’s going to be fun, a fun weekend,” George said.

While the rookie will be locked into the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, he hopes to make the most of a rare opportunity to talk with the top players in the NBA throughout the weekend.

“Looking forward to being around great caliber players just like myself, maybe get a chance to talk to the guys who made the All-Star,” George said. “Maybe get a chance to pick their brain, ask questions.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Along with George and Kessler, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will be a participant at All-Star weekend as a contestant in the Three-Point Shootout on Saturday night.

The Rising Stars Challenge will feature four seven-player teams competing in the three-game tournament. The games can be seen on Friday, February 16, at 7 MST on TNT.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LeBron Out, Again, As Jazz Host Lakers

LeBron James will not face the Utah Jazz as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Delta Center on the second night of a back-to-back.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Gritty Win Over UCF

Jaxson Robinson is among the notable takeaways from BYU's win over the UCF Knights.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Questions From No. 19 BYU’s Rematch With UCF

Jaxson Robinson is easily the team's best "difficult shot-maker." It's fun to watch him score when he gets in the flow like he did at the end of the first half. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 19 BYU Completes Season Sweep Of UCF

UCF made BYU work for an entire forty minutes, but the Cougars held on for a two-point victory.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Oakland-Based Development Group Wants To Buy 50% Share Of Coliseum Site From A’s

AASEG has reached out to the Athletics with an offer to acquire a 50% interest Oakland Coliseum site, with the intent to develop.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: A’s Exploring Options To Extend Oakland Coliseum Lease

Could the Oakland Athletics, ticketed for a move to Las Vegas in 2028, find a way to stay in the Bay Area until their Vegas ballpark opens?

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Keyonte George: Jazz ‘Phenomenal’ Mentally Despite Struggles