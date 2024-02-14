LeBron Out, Again, As Jazz Host Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – LeBron James will not face the Utah Jazz as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Delta Center on the second night of a back-to-back.

James also didn’t play in Utah when the Jazz hosted the Lakers on January 13.

The superstar forward has suited up in Utah only once over the last three seasons.

Jazz Look For Win Against LeBron-Less Lakers

The absence of LeBron James opens the window for the Jazz to get a much-needed win over the Lakers as they prepare for the All-Star break.

The Jazz have lost back-to-back games over the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors after trading Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji at last week’s deadline.

Talked to Keyonte George today about the @utahjazz locker room after back-to-back losses, and last week’s NBA trade deadline. “We’re as tight as we’ve been, the vibes are still high.” More on the team’s goals, and their mentality here.#takenote https://t.co/pUETgli8eA — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 14, 2024

With the losses, the Jazz have fallen to the 11th seed in the West and now sit 1.5 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the conference.

The Jazz will play the Warriors on Thursday before heading out to All-Star weekend.

LeBron Out, Davis Questionable Against Jazz

The Lakers could be extra shorthanded when they travel to face the Jazz on Wednesday.

In addition to James’s absence, the Lakers have listed All-Star Anthony Davis as questionable against the Jazz.

Lakers’ injury report vs. the Jazz: pic.twitter.com/3xKMjmoRok — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 14, 2024

The Lakers have won five of their last six games including a surprising 114-105 victory over the Boston Celtics without James or Davis to start the streak.

Having won seven of their last ten, the Lakers are just two games back of the eighth-seeded Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference standings.

How To Watch Jazz And Lakers

The Jazz will face the Lakers on Wednesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

