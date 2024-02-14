On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

RSL, Utah Royals Form Partnership With Intermountain Health

Feb 14, 2024, 3:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals announced a long-term partnership with Intermountain Health and Select Health on Wednesday.

Intermountain Health and Select Health will be the new kit sponsors for RSL and the Royals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RSL Show on KSL🎙⚡️ (@rslshow)

In a press release from Real Salt Lake, the club described what the partnership will look like.

Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Utah Royals FC announced a new long-term partnership with Intermountain Health and its insurance arm Select Health in an exciting collaboration that will give players access to the top sports medicine and orthopedic experts in the region, and create a unique opportunity for the organizations to work together to elevate and expand community health and wellness initiatives to benefit the physical and mental wellbeing of the athletes and all Utahns.

Real Salt Lake president John Kimball and Utah Royals president Michelle Hyncik joined Intermountain Healthcare officials at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital to announce the partnership.

The partnership is set for the next eight years and the Jersey deal is valued at around $75 million.

Real Salt Lake’s season starts in Miami on Wednesday, February 21. The Utah Royals return to action against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, March 16.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Ends Preseason With Draw Against Toronto FC

The countdown to Messi can begin for Real Salt Lake fans after the club wrapped up its preseason schedule with a1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Travis Kelce Comments On Bumping Chiefs Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he went too far when he bumped into coach Andy Reid and screamed at him during the Super Bowl.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LeBron Out, Again, As Jazz Host Lakers

LeBron James will not face the Utah Jazz as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Delta Center on the second night of a back-to-back.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George: Jazz ‘Phenomenal’ Mentally Despite Struggles

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George said the team remains mentally strong despite back-to-back losses on the heels of the NBA trade deadline.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Gritty Win Over UCF

Jaxson Robinson is among the notable takeaways from BYU's win over the UCF Knights.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Questions From No. 19 BYU’s Rematch With UCF

Jaxson Robinson is easily the team's best "difficult shot-maker." It's fun to watch him score when he gets in the flow like he did at the end of the first half. 

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

RSL, Utah Royals Form Partnership With Intermountain Health