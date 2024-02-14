RSL, Utah Royals Form Partnership With Intermountain Health

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals announced a long-term partnership with Intermountain Health and Select Health on Wednesday.

Intermountain Health and Select Health will be the new kit sponsors for RSL and the Royals.

In a press release from Real Salt Lake, the club described what the partnership will look like.

Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Utah Royals FC announced a new long-term partnership with Intermountain Health and its insurance arm Select Health in an exciting collaboration that will give players access to the top sports medicine and orthopedic experts in the region, and create a unique opportunity for the organizations to work together to elevate and expand community health and wellness initiatives to benefit the physical and mental wellbeing of the athletes and all Utahns.

Real Salt Lake president John Kimball and Utah Royals president Michelle Hyncik joined Intermountain Healthcare officials at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital to announce the partnership.

The partnership is set for the next eight years and the Jersey deal is valued at around $75 million.

Real Salt Lake’s season starts in Miami on Wednesday, February 21. The Utah Royals return to action against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, March 16.

