Travis Kelce Comments On Bumping Chiefs Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl

Feb 14, 2024, 3:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said he went too far when he bumped into coach Andy Reid and screamed at him during the Super Bowl.

Kelce addressed the situation Wednesday on New Heights, his podcast with his brother, longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

RELATED: Mahomes Rallies KC To Second Straight Super Bowl Title

“Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby,” Travis Kelce said.

During the second quarter of the game on Sunday, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a long pass to Mecole Hardman and Reid took Kelce out of the game for the next play. The play resulted in a fumble by Isiah Pacheco that San Francisco recovered. After the play, a fuming Kelce caused Reid to stumble.

After the game, Kelce joked that he was just telling Reid how much he loves him. But the criticism rolled in, so the brothers talked through it on the podcast as they discussed Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers.

“People are all over this, and I mean, I get it,” Travis Kelce said.

“You crossed a line,” Jason Kelce said. “I think we can both agree on that.”

“I can’t get to the point where I’m that fired up that I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was like ‘Oh (expletive)’ in my head,” Travis Kelce said.

“Or even, let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too,” Jason Kelce said. “I think there’s better ways to handle this retrospectively.”

“Yeah. I know,” Travis Kelce said. “I’m a passionate guy. I love coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him, how much I love to be a product of his coaching career.”

Travis Kelce said he and Reid have discussed it and “chuckled” about it.

