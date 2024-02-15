On the Site:
CRIME

Man suspected of trying to dispose of unconscious girlfriend, arrested for assault and kidnapping

Feb 14, 2024, 5:33 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A man tried to flee from police after he was caught carrying his unconscious girlfriend after he hit her multiple times.

Melvin John Robinson, 28, was booked into the Utah County Jail on second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, first-degree aggravated kidnapping, and class a misdemeanor failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, according to the police affidavit.

On Wednesday morning, officers with the Provo Police Department responded to a welfare check for Robinson’s girlfriend. The caller told police they hadn’t seen the victim for about three hours and had been attempting to contact her.

Around the same time as the welfare check call, a second 911 caller claimed that there was a woman at his apartment with “a bloodied face,” according to the affidavit.

“The second caller reported (Robinson) had asked the caller to help carry (Robinson’s) girlfriend. (Robinson) made comments about burning the female victim or putting her in a ditch,” the affidavit stated.

The second caller told police he thought the victim was dead because of the injuries to her face and the amount of blood he saw. According to the affidavit, Robinson told the second caller that the victim was hit by a car.

When Provo officers arrived at the apartment, they saw Robinson carrying the victim to a vehicle. When officers told Robinson to stop, he dropped the victim and fled on foot.

Police say Robinson was soon arrested without further issue, but he refused to speak to officers while in custody.

According to the affidavit, police found a “large amount of blood” and a skateboard with blood on it inside the victim’s vehicle.

“Officers and paramedics provided aid to the female, who said (Robinson) had hit her in the head with a skateboard, choked her, and she said she thought she was going to die,” the affidavit stated. “The female’s eyes were swollen to the point she said she could not see, and she said she thought her arm was broken.”

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and required surgery.

According to another affidavit, Robinson was booked on a class a misdemeanor sexual battery charge on Sunday. Police said Robinson sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s roommate while she was asleep in her room.

