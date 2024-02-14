Real Salt Lake Ends Preseason With Draw Against Toronto FC
Feb 14, 2024, 6:42 PM
SANDY, Utah – The countdown to Messi can officially begin for Real Salt Lake fans after the club wrapped up its preseason schedule with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.
Head coach Pablo Mastroeni and company head to Florida on Wednesday, February 21, for a date with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. (MT).
RELATED: RSL Ends Atlantic Cup Run With Win Over KÍ Klaksvik
Coming soon pic.twitter.com/3SLjab2OBr
— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 14, 2024
Real trailed 1-0 at halftime, needing a second-half goal to finish the preseason with a draw.
Apple TV with MLS Season Pass broadcasts all Major League Soccer games.
2024 Real Salt Lake Schedule
February
Wednesday, Feb. 21 @ Inter Miami FC
Saturday, Feb. 24 @ St. Louis CITY FC
March
Saturday, March 2 vs. LAFC
Saturday, March 9 vs Colorado Rapids
Saturday, March 23 @ Vancouver Whitecaps
Saturday, March 30 vs. St. Louis CITY FC
RELATED: RSL Announces Signing Of English Midfielder
April
Saturday, April 6 @ Minnesota United
Saturday, April 13, vs. Columbus Crew SC
Saturday, April 20 @ Chicago Fire
Saturday, April 27 @ Philadelphia Union
May
Saturday, May 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, May 11 @ LA Galaxy
Wednesday, May 15 vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, May 18 vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, May 25 @ FC Dallas
Wednesday, May 29 @ Seattle Sounders FC
June
Saturday, June 1 vs. Austin FC
Saturday, June 15 @ CF Montreal
Wednesday, June 19 @ Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, June 22 vs. LA Galaxy
July
Wednesday, July 3 vs. Houston Dynamo
Saturday, July 6 vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, July 13 @ Portland Timbers FC
Wednesday, July 17 @ LAFC
Saturday, July 20 @ Colorado Rapids
MLS play will take a month off for Leagues Cup play from July 26, 2024, through August 25, 2024.
August
Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, August 31 vs. New England Revolution
September
Saturday, Sept. 14 @ Houston Dynamo
Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Portland Timbers FC
Saturday, Sept. 28 @ Austin FC
October
Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, Oct. 5 @ San Jose Earthquake
Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
The MLS Cup Playoff race is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 23, and go through Saturday, December 7 for the MLS Cup Final.
Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports
Find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.