Real Salt Lake Ends Preseason With Draw Against Toronto FC

Feb 14, 2024, 6:42 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANDY, Utah – The countdown to Messi can officially begin for Real Salt Lake fans after the club wrapped up its preseason schedule with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni and company head to Florida on Wednesday, February 21, for a date with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. (MT).

Real trailed 1-0 at halftime, needing a second-half goal to finish the preseason with a draw.

 Apple TV with MLS Season Pass broadcasts all Major League Soccer games.

2024 Real Salt Lake Schedule

February

Wednesday, Feb. 21 @ Inter Miami FC

Saturday, Feb. 24 @ St. Louis CITY FC

March

Saturday, March 2 vs. LAFC

Saturday, March 9 vs Colorado Rapids

Saturday, March 23 @ Vancouver Whitecaps

Saturday, March 30 vs. St. Louis CITY FC

April

Saturday, April 6 @ Minnesota United

Saturday, April 13, vs. Columbus Crew SC

Saturday, April 20 @ Chicago Fire

Saturday, April 27 @ Philadelphia Union

May

Saturday, May 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, May 11 @ LA Galaxy

Wednesday, May 15 vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Saturday, May 18 vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, May 25 @ FC Dallas

Wednesday, May 29 @ Seattle Sounders FC

June

Saturday, June 1 vs. Austin FC

Saturday, June 15 @ CF Montreal

Wednesday, June 19 @ Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, June 22 vs. LA Galaxy

July

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Houston Dynamo

Saturday, July 6 vs. Atlanta United

Saturday, July 13 @ Portland Timbers FC

Wednesday, July 17 @ LAFC

Saturday, July 20 @ Colorado Rapids

MLS play will take a month off for Leagues Cup play from July 26, 2024, through August 25, 2024.

August

Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, August 31 vs. New England Revolution

September

Saturday, Sept. 14 @ Houston Dynamo

Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Portland Timbers FC

Saturday, Sept. 28 @ Austin FC

October

Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota United FC

Saturday, Oct. 5 @ San Jose Earthquake

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

The MLS Cup Playoff race is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 23, and go through Saturday, December 7 for the MLS Cup Final.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

