Walker Kessler Opens LA Lakers Game With Two Big Blocks

SALT LAKE CITY – In the first four minutes of the game against the LA Lakers, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler rose up for two blocks.

Kessler started by swatting Taurean Prince on a drive to the rim.

*when you’re left on read on feb 14* pic.twitter.com/hVGiaHMVUe — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 15, 2024

Less than a minute later, Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis went at Kessler and got similar treatment.

Davis attempted a floater but Utah’s rising star was able to get a hand on it.

Kessler added two points and two rebounds in his first eight minutes on the floor.

roses are red

violets are blue

if you find walker at the rim

it’s a bad day for you pic.twitter.com/r0bd5OHuyC — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 15, 2024

Walker Kessler is currently second in the NBA in blocks per game with 2.8.

LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

LeBron James will not face the Utah Jazz as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Delta Center on the second night of a back-to-back.

The superstar forward has suited up in Utah just once over the last three seasons.

Talked to Keyonte George today about the @utahjazz locker room after back-to-back losses, and last week’s NBA trade deadline. “We’re as tight as we’ve been, the vibes are still high.” More on the team’s goals, and their mentality here.#takenote https://t.co/pUETgli8eA — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 14, 2024

The absence of James opens the window for the Jazz to get a much-needed win over the Lakers as they prepare for the All-Star break.

The Jazz have lost back-to-back games over the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors after trading Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji at last week’s deadline.

With the losses, the Jazz have fallen to the 11th seed in the West. They sit 1.5 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the conference.

The Jazz will play the Warriors on Thursday before heading out to All-Star weekend.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Walker Kessler blocks? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.