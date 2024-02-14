Ty Burrell Attends Utah Jazz Game Against LA Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – American actor Ty Burrell, best known for his role in Modern Family, attended the Utah Jazz game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Burrell owns multiple businesses in Utah and his wife, Holly, is a Utah native.

Other notable films and TV shows with Burrell include Finding Dory, The Penguins of Madagascar, and The Incredible Hulk.

The Jazz Bear gave Burrell a jersey as he watched the game courtside.

He showed up for a great game too.

The Jazz trailed the Lakers by one at halftime and the second half was just as competitive.

Burrell joins Shaun White, Tony Finau, Travis Scott, and others as celebrities to attend a Jazz game this season.

LeBron James Out As Jazz Host Lakers

LeBron James will not face the Utah Jazz as the Los Angeles Lakers travel to the Delta Center on the second night of a back-to-back.

The superstar forward has suited up in Utah just once over the last three seasons.

Talked to Keyonte George today about the @utahjazz locker room after back-to-back losses, and last week’s NBA trade deadline. “We’re as tight as we’ve been, the vibes are still high.” More on the team’s goals, and their mentality here.#takenote https://t.co/pUETgli8eA — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) February 14, 2024

The absence of James opens the window for the Jazz to get a much-needed win over the Lakers as they prepare for the All-Star break.

The Jazz have lost back-to-back games over the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors after trading Kelly Olynyk, Simone Fontecchio, and Ochai Agbaji at last week’s deadline.

With the losses, the Jazz have fallen to the 11th seed in the West. They sit 1.5 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the conference.

The Jazz will play the Warriors on Thursday before heading out to All-Star weekend.

