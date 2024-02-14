Jazz Defensive Struggles Continue Against Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Lakers at home for their sixth loss in eight games.

The Jazz looked helpless on defense as Los Angeles got more or less exactly what they wanted in their second trip to Salt Lake City this season.

Utah is winless (0-3) since the trade deadline.

Where’s The Defense?

It was a nightmare combination of hot shooting from LA and poor defense from Utah on Wednesday.

The Lakers shot a blistering hot 57.3% from the floor and 46.2% from deep in Delta Center. 80 of their 138 points came either in the paint or at the free-throw line.

Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis carried the offensive load for LA. Davis scored 37 and Hachimura added 36.

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura become the first pair of Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal (2003) to both score 35+ points in the same game. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 15, 2024

The Jazz lacked on-ball pressure, only forcing eight Laker turnovers.

All-Around Scoring

Six Jazzmen reached double figures against the Lakers.

However, the Jazz were possibly unselfish to a fault. Utah’s best players didnt have the ball in their hands as much as some would hope.

This specifically applies to Lauri Markkanen.

Going into the fourth quarter down by 16, Markkanen had just 13 points on 10 shot attempts.

Utah threw up 39 three-point attempts against LA and shot 33.3%.

Second Half Struggles

After trailing by just one at halftime, Utah got outscored by 15 in the third.

The Utah Jazz are just 4-25 when trailing after three quarters.

The @lakers end the quarter on an 11-0 run and the @utahjazz trail 108-92 heading into the fourth. Anthony Davis dominated the Jazz in the third quarter. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/2I8KAPA04y — KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 15, 2024

The third quarter has been rough for the Jazz all season long. They get outscored in the third over 52% of the time and rank 22nd in the league in third-quarter field goal percentage.

With momentum on their side, the Lakers opened the lead to 20 in the fourth and didnt look back.

The Jazz will play the Warriors on Thursday before enjoying six days off for All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Jazz fall to Lakers? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.