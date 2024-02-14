On the Site:
Great Osobor Scores 1,000th Career Point, Helping Utah State To Road Win Over Wyoming

Feb 14, 2024, 10:12 PM

LARAMIE, Wyoming – The Darius Brown II show was early, with Great Osobor taking over late, leading Utah State to an 84-76 win over Wyoming.

The plucky Cowboys (12-12, 5-6) gave USU (21-4, 8-3) all they could handle but came up short in the final minutes.

RELATED: BYU Jumps Up Poll, Utah State Drops Out Of AP Top 25

Brown II led the Aggies with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Brown’s four threes also paced the team. Despite not finishing with his usual gaudy numbers, Osobor made big plays on both ends down the stretch. The junior wing finished the night with 10 points, four rebounds, and four blocks. Ian Martinez (13 points) and Josh Uduje (20 points) each reached double figures.

Wyoming’s Brendan Wenzel scored 24 to lead all scorers.

First Half

Darius Brown II, the Aggies’ leading assist man, hit his first two shots, but USU trailed 9-7 with 15:50 left in the half.

RELATED: Falslev Scores Career-High To Lead USU Past Broncos

Wyoming started the half hot, hitting seven of 11 shots to build an 18-14 lead.

Brendan Wenzel was on fire, hitting two early threes on his way to ten points. The Cowboys controlled the early action to take a 23-20 lead at the under-eight-minute timeout.

Wyoming’s lead ballooned to ten, forcing Danny Sprinkle to call a timeout to stop the momentum.

An and-one finish from Isaac Johnson gave the Aggies a much-needed boost. Johnson missed the freebie to keep the deficit at eight.

In the final minute, Karson Templin grabbed an offensive rebound and went right through the defense, drawing the foul and going to the line. Utah State trailed by three after the free throw.

The Cowboys took a 43-39 lead into the locker room. Brown II led all scorers with 15 points and three threes. Wenzel scored a dozen in the opening 20 minutes.

Second Half

With the Cowboys almost eliminating the post-presence of Aggie’s leading scorer, Great Osobor, Isaac Johnson came alive.

Johnson hit a three and then a putback bucket for five quick second-half points as USU cut the deficit to 45-44. The run continued with another Brown three, giving Utah State a 9-0 run and its first lead since 7-6 early in the first half.

Both teams went into the under-12 timeout looking for a way to get consistent stops, tied at 55.

RELATED: First Place USU Keeps Rolling With Synergism

Out of a timeout, Brown found Osobor in the post for an easy dunk that retook the lead, 61-60.

USU’s defense started stringing together some stops, holding the Cowboys without a field goal for more than four minutes. The drought allowed Sprinkle’s team to build the lead to 65-60.

The Aggies led by four with 3:25 to play.

With his team up by five, Osobor’s 1,000th career point came on a one-handed tip that gave the Aggies a 73-66 lead.

USU pulled away in the final minutes to pick up an 84-76 win.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State travels to Fort Collins, Colorado, on Saturday, February 17, for a rematch with the Colorado State Rams. A 77-72 Aggie win over then-No. 13 CSU in early January propelled USU to five weeks in the AP Top 25.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

