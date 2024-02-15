Motorcyclist dead after crash in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW — One man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV Wednesday evening.

Lt. Stetson Talbot with the Pleasant View Police Department said the crash happened in the 2300 North block of U.S. Highway 89, which divides Pleasant View and Harrisville, around 8:30 p.m.

An adult man was on the bike and died on scene. Talbot said they would not be releasing details on the crash due to their ongoing investigation, but he identified the man as being in his mid- to late-50s.

Talbot said the driver of the SUV remained on scene after the crash.

Officers from Pleasant View, Harrisville and Ogden responded to the crash.