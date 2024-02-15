On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Pleasant View

Feb 15, 2024, 8:51 AM

emergency lights...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

PLEASANT VIEW — One man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV Wednesday evening.

Lt. Stetson Talbot with the Pleasant View Police Department said the crash happened in the 2300 North block of U.S. Highway 89, which divides Pleasant View and Harrisville, around 8:30 p.m.

An adult man was on the bike and died on scene. Talbot said they would not be releasing details on the crash due to their ongoing investigation, but he identified the man as being in his mid- to late-50s.

Talbot said the driver of the SUV remained on scene after the crash.

Officers from Pleasant View, Harrisville and Ogden responded to the crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Jordanelle Reservoir. 12/19/2033 (Michael Jefferson)...

Eliza Pace

Utah’s water conditions, including snowpack, look ‘optimistic,’ experts say

Storms from January have increased snowpack levels and Utah's water supply shows signs of "resilience and abundance."

3 minutes ago

(Larry H. Miller Company)...

Josh Ellis

LHM Company releases renderings for $3.5B Power District development with potential MLB ballpark

The Larry H. Miller Company unveiled renderings for the Power District site, which the company called "a transformational investment and catalytic development in Utah’s capital city."

19 minutes ago

A medical examiner determined Brian Laundrie died by suicide. (Moab Police Department)...

Elizabeth Wolfe

Brian Laundrie’s parents detail ‘the day everything hit the fan’ after their son told them Gabby Petito was ‘gone’

In newly filed court documents, Brian Laundrie’s parents detail “the day everything hit the fan,” recalling an exchange of frantic phone calls as their son told them his fiancee Gabby Petito was “gone” and he needed them to find him an attorney as he drove back home without her.

3 hours ago

A man is being put into a police car, hands behind his back...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Man accused of mail truck heist, reckless rampage, indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of stealing a mail truck, leading to a multi-county reckless rampage of apparently crashing into cars and attempting to run people over, before barricading himself in the truck.

12 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Larry D. Curtis

7-month-old boy dies in Magna hospital after apparent accidental drowning

A child died in Magna Wednesday, in what detectives are investigating as an accidental drowning.

13 hours ago

A rare and endangered species only found in New Zealand, a bird called a Kea, has a home at Utah's ...

Shelby Lofton

Utah’s Tracy Aviary creating love stories for endangered kea, who like to choose life partners

Tracy Aviary is protecting an endangered species by cultivating pairs of lovebirds, the Kea bird.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Pleasant View