Real Salt Lake Introduces New Primary ‘Peak Utah’ Kit
Feb 15, 2024, 9:11 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake unveiled their new primary kit ahead of the 2024 season.
The “Peak Utah” kit features a silhouette of the mountains and a new sponsor logo, SelectHealth.
Together we climb
— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 15, 2024
The kit is claret and cobalt striped with gold trim.
As announced Wednesday at Primary Children’s Hospital, RSL has entered into an innovative new community partnership with Intermountain Health. Elements of that long-term union are represented on the ‘Peak Utah’ kit.
The kit is available today at the Real Salt Lake team store.
View this post on Instagram
Real Salt Lake 2024 Schedule
The seven-month MLS regular season is set to open for RSL when they travel to Miami for a matchup with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC on Wednesday, February 21.
RSL plays back-to-back road matches before opening the 2024 slate at Rio Tinto Stadium against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, March 2.
RELATED: RSL Legend Jason Kreis Returns To Club In Director Role
Each MLS team will play 34 regular season games, evenly split between 17 home and road matches.
2024 Real Salt Lake Schedule
February
Wednesday, Feb. 21 @ Inter Miami FC
Saturday, Feb. 24 @ St. Louis CITY FC
March
Saturday, March 2 vs. LAFC
Saturday, March 9 vs Colorado Rapids
Saturday, March 23 @ Vancouver Whitecaps
Saturday, March 30 vs. St. Louis CITY FC
April
Saturday, April 6 @ Minnesota United
Saturday, April 13 vs. Columbus Crew SC
Saturday, April 20 @ Chicago Fire
Saturday, April 27 @ Philadelphia Union
May
Saturday, May 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, May 11 @ LA Galaxy
Wednesday, May 15 vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Saturday, May 18 vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, May 25 @ FC Dallas
Wednesday, May 29 @ Seattle Sounders FC
June
Saturday, June 1 vs. Austin FC
Saturday, June 15 @ CF Montreal
Wednesday, June 19 @ Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, June 22 vs. LA Galaxy
July
Wednesday, July 3 vs. Houston Dynamo
Saturday, July 6 vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, July 13 @ Portland Timbers FC
Wednesday, July 17 @ LAFC
Saturday, July 20 @ Colorado Rapids
MLS play will take a month off for Leagues Cup play from July 26, 2024, through August 25, 2024.
August
Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, August 31 vs. New England Revolution
September
Saturday, Sept. 14 @ Houston Dynamo
Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. Portland Timbers FC
Saturday, Sept. 28 @ Austin FC
October
Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, Oct. 5 @ San Jose Earthquake
Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
The MLS Cup Playoff race is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 23, and go through Saturday, December 7 for the MLS Cup Final.
Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports
Find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.
Apple TV with MLS Season Pass broadcasts all Major League Soccer games.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all your favorite teams.