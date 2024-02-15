EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game Teaser Released

SALT LAKE CITY – The EA Sports College Football video game has officially been announced.

On Tuesday, EA Sports dropped a teaser video inside the historic Rose Bowl. Leaked images from the commercial recording were on the internet last month, but this was the first official tease to the game since EA Sports announced the popular title would be returning in 2022.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

When is EA Sports College Football Video Game released?

In the teaser, EA Sports announced that the game will be released this summer. The full reveal of College Football 25 will come out in May.

EA’s teaser centered around, “Yeah, it’s really happening.”

They also showed some in-development footage of some mascots and stadiums.

The first EA Sports college game since 2013

Fans of the college football video series have been waiting for a new title since the 2013 season, which was titled NCAA Football 14.

A significant reason for why the game went away for the past decade was due to Name, Image, and Likeness usage. Now that NIL is allowed in college athletics, the game returns triumphantly.

I’ve never been so happy for the announcement of a video game. We are so back.#CFB25 @EASPORTSCollege pic.twitter.com/JJ6LlFnRLH — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) February 15, 2024

It comes back in a year with sweeping changes in the college football landscape.

This fall will mark the beginning of the 12-team Playoff era in the sport. The last time a college football video game was out, the BCS ruled the sport.

Radical conference realignment moves go into effect this year as Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, the four corner schools, including Utah, will be in the Big 12, and four former PAC-12 schools are joining the Big Ten.

