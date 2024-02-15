On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game Teaser Released

Feb 15, 2024, 9:52 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The EA Sports College Football video game has officially been announced.

On Tuesday, EA Sports dropped a teaser video inside the historic Rose Bowl. Leaked images from the commercial recording were on the internet last month, but this was the first official tease to the game since EA Sports announced the popular title would be returning in 2022.

When is EA Sports College Football Video Game released?

In the teaser, EA Sports announced that the game will be released this summer. The full reveal of College Football 25 will come out in May.

EA’s teaser centered around, “Yeah, it’s really happening.”

They also showed some in-development footage of some mascots and stadiums.

The first EA Sports college game since 2013

Fans of the college football video series have been waiting for a new title since the 2013 season, which was titled NCAA Football 14.

A significant reason for why the game went away for the past decade was due to Name, Image, and Likeness usage. Now that NIL is allowed in college athletics, the game returns triumphantly.

It comes back in a year with sweeping changes in the college football landscape.

This fall will mark the beginning of the 12-team Playoff era in the sport. The last time a college football video game was out, the BCS ruled the sport.

Radical conference realignment moves go into effect this year as Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, the four corner schools, including Utah, will be in the Big 12, and four former PAC-12 schools are joining the Big Ten.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Hoping To End Road Woes In Los Angeles

The Runnin' Utes will be in Los Angeles this weekend taking on USC and UCLA in hopes of ending their road woes in conference play.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Another National Pundit Predicts Utah Football In College Football Playoff

The Utes are a popular team to win the Big 12 next year.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Introduces New Primary ‘Peak Utah’ Kit

Real Salt Lake unveiled their new primary kit ahead of the 2024 season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Does Soon-To-Be NCAA Scoring Leader Caitlin Clark Deed A Title To Be Among Game’s Best?

Iowa's Caitlin Clark will soon be the NCAA's all-time scoring leader in women's basketball. Does she need a title to join the greats?

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Great Osobor Scores 1,000th Career Point, Helping Utah State To Road Win Over Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyoming – The Darius Brown II show was early, with Great Osobor taking over late, leading Utah State to an 84-76 win over Wyoming. The plucky Cowboys (12-12, 5-6) gave USU (21-4, 8-3) all they could handle but came up short in the final minutes. RELATED: BYU Jumps Up Poll, Utah State Drops Out Of […]

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Defensive Struggles Continue Against Lakers

The Jazz looked helpless on defense as the Lakers got exactly what they wanted in their second trip to Salt Lake City this season.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game Teaser Released